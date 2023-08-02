Today’s Headlines: Tinubu appoints another spokesperson, Petition submitted against El-Rufai

Tinubu appoints another spokesperson

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ajuri Ngelale as his special adviser on media and publicity.

Mr Ngelale was senior special assistant on public affairs in the office of the vice president in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He also was one of the spokespersons in the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

A statement on Monday signed by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the appointment is with immediate effect, starting from 31 July.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” the statement noted.

Ministerial screening: Petition submitted against El-Rufai

The Nigerian Senate blocked a petition against the nomination of the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, when he appeared for screening at plenary on Tuesday.

El-Rufai, who was number three on the list of nominees to be screened today, appeared and addressed the upper legislative chamber on his political and educational profiles and also on his struggle for a democratic society, which, however, turned awry against him and forced him to go into exile.

As Senators took turns to speak on the nominee, a Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, drew the attention of senators and the nominee to a petition against him, which he said, was being submitted in line with the parliamentary rules.

Fire engulfs Yola town main market

Some sections of the main market in Yola town have been destroyed by fire.

DAILY POST gathered Tuesday morning that the market went up in flames late Monday night while residents were in their houses.

Multiple sources said many shops were affected and goods worth millions of Naira lost to the fire.

A resident, who lives close to the market, said a quick response from firefighters saved the market from total destruction.

The source, who was not definite about the cause of the fire, said the market was prone to yearly fire outbreaks.

The State fire service was yet to speak on the situation, but the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said it had been brought under control.

He stated that immediately the State Police Command received report of the fire outbreak, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, deployed more men to prevent miscreants from looting.

Nigeria’s external reserves shed $167.2m as Naira slumps

Amid the economic downturn, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $167.2m in July as the Naira fell further to the dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s figures on the movement of external reserves showed that the reserves, which ended June 30, 2023, at $34.12bn, depreciated to $33.95bn as of July 28, 2023.

Since the floating of the Naira at the foreign exchange window on June 14, the country’s currency has continued to fluctuate due to market volatility.

Consequently, Naira exchanged from 820/$ to 868/$ at the parallel market on Monday. Meanwhile, the official Naira trading commenced at 784.91/$ and reached a high of 830/$ before closing at 756/$.

In reaction to the development in a statement, the President of the Association of Bureau De Change tors of Nigeria, Aminu Gwadabe, said the market’s confidence is depreciating.

He said Optimism is giving way to pessimism in the foreign exchange market, endangering leftover confidence in the sector.

But, at the end of its July Monetary Policy Meeting, the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi promised policy intervention.

