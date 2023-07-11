Today’s Headlines: Tinubu appoints 20 new aides, Gov Zulum bans metal scavenging over insecurity

Tinubu appoints 20 new aides, Tunde Rahman, Abdulaziz, make list

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

President Bola Tinubu has hired 20 new aides, about three weeks after he made the last set of major appointments as be can authoritatively reported.

The new appointments include those of senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

Among the new appointees, according to the list, are veteran journalist, Tunde Rahman, who has been designated SSA (Media); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSA Print Media); and Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political).

Others are Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician; Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary); Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic); O’tega Ogra – Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media); Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol); Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity).

Photo Credit: Google

Gov Zulum bans metal scavenging over insecurity

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, said he has banned metal scavenging activities across the entire 27 local government areas of the state following the activities of bandits.

He said he would work closely with security agencies to enforce the ban by imposing stringent penalties on violators.

Recall that bandit attacks and other forms of criminal activities have fore stalled economic activities and claimed several lives of innocent people in the state.

Following this, the governor, on Monday, said the ban aimed to forestall continued killings of scavengers by Boko Haram insurgents at the outskirts of some local government areas and theft of public and private property.

He also extended the ban on metal scavenging to all forms of informal and unregulated metal recovery activities, including the dismantling, collection, and transportation of scrap metals.

Plateau Relocates NYSC Camp Over Rising Insecurity

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Following the insecurity bedeviling Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has been relocated from the permanent site to a temporary side in Jos South LGA.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Plateau Police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said that the commissioner of Police Bartholomew N. Onyenka, being Monday 10th July, 2023 paid a visit to the Temporary site of the Plateau State NYSC Orientation Camp located at Waya Foundation Dei Du, Jos South LGA where he was received by the NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Esther T. Ikupolati.

The development is as a result of incessant attacks and counter attacks between farming communities and pastoralists, leading to the loss of lives and properties.

Governor Caleb Muftwang had declared 24 hours curfew to ensure law and order in Mangu. Mutfwang had described 80 percent of the attacks in the state as pure genocide.

Plateau Insecurity: GOC holds peace meeting with warring parties

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

The Commander tion Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Abdulsalam Abubakar, a major general, on Monday, held an emergency meeting with all stakeholders from Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The GOC called for the meeting in Mangu to broker peace between Fulani and Mwaghavul communities following the incessant attacks and killings in various communities of the LGA in the last few months.

The commander of the operation has assured the people of Mangu of his commitment to end the clashes in the area adding that in order to find a lasting solution to a series of security challenges in Mangu Local Government.

Oya James, the spokesperson of tion Safe Haven, in a statement, said the discussion between both ethnic groups was fruitful.

