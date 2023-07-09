Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appointing Critics To Silence Opposition — Atiku, APC, PDP Disagree In Osun Over List Of Adeleke’s Cabinet Nominees

Tinubu Appointing Critics To Silence Opposition—Atiku

Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu has resorted to appointing his critics into government as part of a plot to silence the opposition.

He faulted Tinubu’s recent appointment of a tax expert and vocal government critic, Taiwo Oyedele, as head of his tax reform committee.

Shaibu described the appointment as part of a plot by the Tinubu administration to seek legitimacy by silencing its most vocal critics.

The Atiku aide, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, pointed out that Tinubu’s constant meetings with key opposition figures “were being done for the purpose of seeking legitimacy and surreptitiously silencing credible critical voices.”

He said, “The recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC, was only a ploy to get him to stop speaking about the government’s failures as he had been doing almost on a daily basis on television, radio and social media.”

APC, PDP Disagree In Osun

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has described the commissioner-nominees rolled out by Governor Ademola Adeleke as the worst assemblage of government actors that would ever be witnessed in the history of the state.

The party which insisted that the list of nominees exposed another failed promise of the Adeleke-led administration added that it proved its allegations of divided loyalty in Osun APC.

Giving its disapproval in a statement on Saturday, the Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal added that there was nothing to celebrate about the nominees who will be entrusted with the governance of the state through their various ministries.

He’s our leader, no plan to suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara state, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

The party stated this in a communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal.

In the communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, the party urged members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

The communique reads, “We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party.”

It explained that the enlarged meeting called on June 1, 2023, to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, “was misconstrued or misrepresented by some disgruntled elements.”

Court Orders Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari Govts To Account for $5bn Abacha Loot

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a landmark judgment, has ordered the disclosure of the spending details of about USD$5 billion Abacha loot by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”

The court ordered the government of President Bola Tinubu to “disclose the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha from Nigeria, and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same by the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.”

The judgment was delivered last week by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020, brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

