Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appointed Betrayers, Hoping They’ll Be Loyal To Him,” Says Shehu Sani, My Family And I Are Shocked Over Ongoing Crisis In Niger Republic – Ex-President, Buhari

Tinubu Appointed Betrayers, Hoping They’ll Be Loyal To Him,” Says Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has raised concern over President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Senator Sani who took to his Twitter handle to criticize the list, noted that Tinubu appointed betrayers with the intention that they would be faithful, loyal, and honest to him. The political activist and social critic maintained that such betrayers will not serve Nigeria with all their strength, as betrayers would always be betrayers.

He wrote in a post on his Twitter: “The President appointed people who betrayed others and hoping that they will be ‘faithful, Loyal and Honest’ to him; And that they ‘will serve Nigeria with all their strength.” “So ‘help him, GOD,'” he declared. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday afternoon, read out the 28 ministerial nominees sent in by President Tinubu for screening at the National Assembly.

My Family And I Are Shocked Over Ongoing Crisis In Niger Republic – Ex-President, Buhari

Former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that he and his family are shocked over the latest turn of events in the Niger Republic which has seen the overthrow of the country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Republic of Niger came into the news on Wednesday as military juntas blocked the country’s presidential palace and seized power from President Bazoum. Buhari had in the twilight of his administration boasted about how he would run to the Niger Republic to have his “peace” should he be disturbed by Nigerians in Daura, Katsina State.

Reacting to the coup, Buhari on Twitter on Friday wrote, “As to be expected, I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic. Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

Nigeria, Russia pledge closer ties

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday pledged closer ties with Nigeria and other African countries, assuring leaders in the continent that the European country was ready to partner with African states to develop their energy, Information Communication, education, and health sectors, among others.

Source: Punch papers

This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria would partner with Russia to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.⁣They both spoke at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum held at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The summit is being attended by several African heads of state including Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. Shettima is attending the summit with a team of Nigerian delegations.

Other officials at the forum were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Shehu Abdullahi; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tugar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mary Ogbe, and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, among others.⁣

CIBN donates building to Ogun varsity

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has donated a building to the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, as part of efforts to strengthen banking and finance education in the country and to bridge the gap between theory and practice, the academia and industry.

Source: Punch papers

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the institute, it said the edifice was one of the seven model projects across the six geo-political zones donated to various institutions. It stated that the OOU was chosen based on its pioneering role as the first tertiary institution in the CIBN linkage program.

The ultramodern structure, which serves as a lecture theatre, demonstration class, and multipurpose center, was unveiled by the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Ken Opara, and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ashiru. At the ceremony, the pro-chancellor expressed appreciation for the gesture of the CIBN and their act of philanthropy and corporate responsibility.

Comflictreporter (

)