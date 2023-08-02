Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, APC insists Obi is not a member of LP, Tinubu sends second ministerial list today

Tinubu, APC insists Obi is not a member of LP

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, insisted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, not being a member of the party lacks the legal right to challenge the outcome of the February 25 election.

They equally urged the PEPC to bar him from re-contesting if the election is eventually annulled.

Tinubu sends second ministerial list today

Photo Credit: Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu will today send a new batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening, The PUNCH has learnt.

According to a very reliable source in the Senate, the names would either come on Tuesday night or very early on Wednesday morning.

The source exclusively told our correspondent that the names of the new batch of ministerial nominees would be read at the plenary today.

The lawmaker added that the screening of the 28 nominees will be concluded today so that the next batch can be screened thereafter.

“By Wednesday, the new set of nominees will be unveiled, so that by Monday, we will be through with their screening.

“We want to conclude with the screening before we go on our recess. We wouldn’t want a situation where we would go on recess and we would now start calling lawmakers to back to come for screening,” the lawmaker said.

Edo Trains 1,500 Vigilantes In Weapon Handling

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Edo State Government has commenced a two-week training for over 1,500 hunters and personnel of the Edo State Vigilante Security Network on weapons handling and intelligence gathering.

At the Police Training College, in Benin City on Tuesday, the Coordinator, of Edo State Security Network, Col. Kole Omomia (retd.), said the training, in its second batch, was aimed at bolstering the government’s efforts at combating crime in the state.

The trainees, according to him, were drawn from Edo Central and Edo South Senatorial districts.

Court Grants Emefiele Leaves To Serve DSS

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi, the order of the court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Oweibo granted the order following an ex parte application moved by Emefiele’s counsel, Mrs Ogonnaya Sonuga.

