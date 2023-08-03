Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, APC caucus meet behind closed doors, Don’t go on strike, Give us one week to address your demands –Senate to NLC

Tinubu, APC caucus meet behind closed doors.

Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold in Abuja on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu last night met with the national caucus of the party. behind closed doors at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public and newsmen were barred from covering it, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the politics of leadership succession in the party.

Senate to NLC: Don’t go on strike, give us one week to address your demands.

The leadership of the senate has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to rescind its decision to embark on a strike and protests over the state of the nation.

After the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the federal government to reverse all anti-poor and insensitive policies, leaders and members of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) staged a protest in Abuja on Wednesday.

Addressing the protesters, Ali Ndume, chief whip of the senate, called on the NLC to give the upper legislative chamber, a chance to also be part of negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Labour suspends nationwide strike.

Less than 24 hours after declaring nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidies, the Organised Labour Union has suspended its nationwide strike action coming on the heels of a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

A senior source in the Organised Labour Union confirmed to Vanguard that the suspension of the strike was based on the meeting with President Tinubu who had vowed immediate implementation to some of the issues raised during the meeting by the Labour leaders.

Why Osinbajo Didn’t Attend APC Caucus Meeting — Aide.

Laolu Akande, spokesman for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has explained his principal’s absence at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement, Akande said Osinbajo could not make it to the event on Wednesday because he was out of Nigeria for some engagements to which he had long been committed.

