Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Accepts Invitation To Meet US President Biden At UNGA 2023, NLC, TUC Laud Soludo For Subsidy Palliatives

Tinubu Accepts Invitation To Meet US President Biden At UNGA 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted an invitation to meet with the United States President, Joe Biden, on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement after a meeting between Tinubu and US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee.

Tinubu reiterated that under his leadership, Nigeria will create an enabling environment for private businesses.

NLC, TUC Laud Soludo For Subsidy Palliatives

The leadership of organized labour in Anambra State has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo in appreciation of the palliatives to cushion hardship caused by the removal of subsidy from petrol.

The groups, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), thanked the governor for considering other members of the society and not government workers alone in distributing palliative.

Last week he announced the distribution of rice to over 300,000 households in every part of the state and the addition of N12,000 to workers’ salaries from September to December.

Cross River NMA Suspends Strike

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its 40-day-old strike embarked upon to demand the release of their kidnapped colleague, Professor Ekanem Ephraim, by unidentified gunmen.

Ephraim was abducted from her facility at Mountain of Fire, by Atimbo road, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on July 13.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar on Saturday, the state Chairman of the association, Dr Felix Archibong, explained that the decision to suspend the industrial action was reached at an emergency meeting earlier held with members of the association.

FIFA Suspend Spanish Football Chief Rubiales After Hermoso Kiss

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain’s football federation on Saturday for kissing Spanish Women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, and banned him from making contact with her.

“(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

