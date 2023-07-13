Today’s Headlines: Tinubu About To Appoint Obi’s Man As Minister –Bwala Alleges; Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

Tinubu About To Appoint Obi’s Man As Minister –Bwala Alleges

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is about to cause a major upset in the Labour Party, LP.

Bwala claimed that Tinubu has plans to appoint one of the key figures of the Peter Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister.

In a post his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the former lawmaker further disclosed that the unnamed person had agreed to serve in Tinubu’s government.

He wrote, “PBAT is reported to want to cause a major upset in the Labour Party camp by appointing one of the key figures of the Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister. It is also reported that the person has agreed.

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Nobel laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category clocked 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Sanwo-Olu said the literary giant is worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that the Nobel Laureate remained one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka on his 89th birthday anniversary.

“Prof. Soyinka as a literary icon excels in all the genres of literature and his prodigious works have continued to be a reference point in academic circles all over the world. His long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status. He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa and the entire black race.

Anambra will not abide by sit-at-home order – Official

The Anambra state Government, under Governor Charles Soludo, has vowed not to obey directives from non-state actors on any illegal sit-at-home order.

The state government has directed that henceforth, residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

The decision is contained in a press release on Thursday in Awka, by Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to Governor Soludo.

According to the press release, the decision was necessitated by a recent sit-at-home order given by Simon Ekpa, the leader of a breakaway faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The main faction of IPOB, which is led by Nnamdi Kanu, has repeatedly disassociated itself from the order given by Mr Ekpa, who lives in Finland.

The government press release, which described the order as illegal, urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

“Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South-east.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law.

Kano Govt Offers Overseas Scholarship To Persons With Disabilities

The Kano State Government has offered overseas scholarships to Persons Living With Disabilities in the state.

The government said persons with disabilities will benefit from the state government overseas scholarship scheme as long as they possess the requisite qualifications.

The State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa disclosed this on Thursday.

