Today’s Headlines: Time To Free Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho; Biden To Meet With King Charles III

Time To Free Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho

In one month, between May 29 and now, the nation has experienced less tension and strife than it had ever experienced at any given period within the eight-year rule of President Muhammadu Buhari. The reason for this, beyond the mere fact that there was a change of government, was as a result of the very toxic, divisive and biased approach to issues of governance by the Buhari government. There is no gainsaying that Buhari brought out the beasts in lots of Nigerian the resultant effects being that insecurity gained national spread.

In packaging the Buhari proposition to Nigerians, his promoters sold us a dummy of his being a repentant democrat and Nigerians bought into it hook, line and sinker. Eight years later, we are faced with the reality that this nation would have been better off, if we had not taken the Buhari route.

Therefore, it behoves President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek ways to defuse the tension and acrimony that pervade the land. One thing for sure, and as we have canvassed in the past, the fight against insecurity must be total and comprehensive and prosecuted without fear or favour. The discriminatory and selective manner the previous government fought insecurity only ended up worsening the situation and took it to a scale that threatened the very fabric that held us together as a nation.

Two very good examples of how poorly Buhari fought insecurity was the way he handled the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho). Granted that these nonstate actors may have overreached themselves, the question to ask is was there any basis for their agitations and were they justified? The answer is an emphatic YES.

Biden to meet with King Charles III, British PM Sunak

On Monday, 10 July, United States President Joseph Biden arrived at London’s Stansted Airport before heading on to Winfield House. The “President will have his sixth meeting in six months with Prime Minister Sunak as part of our close coordination with the United Kingdom on a range of important issues,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on-board Air Force One, on Sunday.

Last month, on 8 June, the UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, and President Biden held a rare, joint press conference from the East Room of the White House, after holding a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, making this week’s London meeting, the sixth between the two leaders since Prime Minister Sunak came into Office in October 2022. They had a bilateral meeting in Bali on the margins of the G20 last November, then in San Diego in March for the AUKUS partnership and in April in Belfast during POTUS’ trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Sunak says he values his relationship with President Biden. Preceding his bilateral on 8 June, Prime Minister Sunak said, “The U.S. is our closest ally. We are one another’s partner of first resort when it comes to everything from keeping our people safe to growing our economies…That’s why it is so important for a U.K. prime minister to forge a close and candid relationship with the President of the United States—on every global problem, you will see us working side-by-side.”

Tinubu not to blame for Nigeria’s rising poverty-MAN, LCCI, others

Amid allegation of worsening poverty following the corterie of economic policies, some members of the nation’s Organised Private Sector (OPS) have absolved the President Bola Tinubu administration of any blames in the rising spate of hadship in the land.

Speaking to Daily Sun against the backdrop of accusation by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians have become poorer in the 40 days of President Bola Tinubu, Chairnman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) Dr Frank Onyebu, said it would be wrong to blame the new administration for the worsening poverty in the land , as it was merely the spillover from previous administration’s failures.

I think it would be rather unfair to blame the new administration for the current level of poverty in the country. The rot, which evidently resulted from the failures of the previous administrations, cannot be corrected with just a snap of the fingers. It certainly would take some time.

I do believe that the current administration has been taking the right steps since inauguration. You have to give it to them. Some very hard decisions are required and I do believe those decisions are being made by this government. The current situation cannot be resolved by any magic wand. Due to the level of deterioration, it would definitely get bad, very bad, before it gets better. I think we should give the administration time to work. I just hope it would sustain the current initiatives.

Also commenting on Atiku’s allegation, Chairman, SMEs Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Daniel Dickson-Okezie,… admitted that a major driver of poverty is inflation. When price keeps going up and individual revenue or income remains static or decreases, that means poverty is bound to rise. And that is what is playing out today in this country.

APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

Continuing, Omisore announced that the change in date was honour President Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for one year.

