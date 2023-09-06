Today’s Headlines: Tight Security As Presidential Election Court Delivers Judgment; 100 Days: Tinubu Will Reset Nigeria – APC Assures Citizens

Tight Security As Court Delivers Judgment

Photo Credit: Daily Post

There is tight security at the Court of Appeal Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District of Abuja, as the Presidential Election Petition Court gets set to deliver judgment.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment is in three cases challenging the outcome of the Feb.25 presidential election.

It is coming about a month after the court heard the closing arguments of parties to the petitions and about two weeks to the expiration of the statutory 180-day lifespans within which the cases filed in March must be heard and determined.

The five-member panel of the court headed by Haruna Tsammani had reserved judgements on the petitions after hearing the closing arguments of the parties to the cases in early August.

NAN reports that all roads leading to the Court of Appeal complex are being manned by multiple security operatives, drawn from various arms, including the armed forces, police, men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Civil Defence.

Tinubu Will Reset Nigeria–APC

Photo Credit: The Nation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged all Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to enable it deliver on its laudable policies and programmes.

The party assured them that the current administration would reset the social, economic, security and material conditions of the country.

APC said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, to mark the 100 days in office of President Tinubu.

The statement reads: “On this incipient milestone of 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the APC commends Nigerians for their highly-valued partnership and support as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

Presidential Tribunal: Chike Ibezim Falsely Accused Fashola, To Be Arraigned Once Court Resumes – Police

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Following a report from Priory Terrace Solicitors on behalf of Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, CON, against one Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim, Police Investigators from the Force Intelligence Bureau carried out intensive investigations into the complaint and discovered that the suspect made a false publication on his handle – @Reportera on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday 5th August, 2023, alleging that the complainant was involved in the drafting of a controversial verdict in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and that the military have been deployed to his residence to restrict movement thereby intending to cast aspersion on the person of the former Minister, contrary to Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015, which has the potential to cause harm, distress, and damage to his reputation, as well as posing great threats to national security and stability of our dear country.

We Failed To Integrate Into A Nation, Says Jonathan

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said Nigeria failed to integrate into a nation since amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorate in 1914.

He spoke in Abuja at a dialogue to mark the 60th birthday of National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), and Fellow of Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Prof Udenta Udenta.

Jonathan noted there was no commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity with common philosophy.

