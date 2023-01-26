Today’s Headlines: Thugs Brutalise PDP Members, Destroy Party Offices In Kogi, Obasanjo, Fayemi Meet Wike In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thugs Brutalise PDP Members, Destroy Party Offices In Kogi

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Thugs allegedly loyal to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday attacked offices of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ajaka and Aloma communities.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the hoodlums were led by a member of the House of Representatives, David Zachariah and one Odu Akowe.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obasanjo, Fayemi Meet Wike In Rivers

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state met with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Obasanjo and Fayemi met with the Rivers governor on Thursday.

NBA Endorses Peter Umo Eno

Photo credit; vanguard newspaper

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, the Nigerian Bar Association, Akwa Ibom State Branch has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Pastor Umo Eno.

In a motion moved by a former chairman of the Eket Branch, Barr. Francis Ekwere and unanimously seconded, the association resolved that Pastor Eno has demonstrated capacity, competence and character required to further on the development strides of the incumbent administration.

309 Nigerians Renounced Their Citizenship In Last 16 Years- FG

Photo credit: channels television

The Ministry of Interior has disclosed that a total of 309 Nigerians have so far renounced their citizenship in the last 16 years.

Out of the 309 Nigerians, 150 renounced their citizenship in 2022 alone, according to the ministry.

CBN Bans Dollar Charges On Domestic Transactions

Photo credit: leadership news

With the launch of the National Domestic Card scheme, Afrigo, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will be coming up with a deadline for the existing card schemes in the country afterwhich they will no longer be eligible for domestic transactions.

Speaking at a virtual launch of the card scheme on Thursday, the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said: “all domestic transactions that are that are going to be conducted in Nigeria will have to be through the Nigerian domestic cards.”

