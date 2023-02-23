Today’s Headlines: Thugs Attack NNDP’s Supporters, Burn Campaign Vehicles, 87m PVCs collected- INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Rally: Thugs Attack Kwankwaso’s Supporters, Burn Campaign Vehicles

Hoodlums have attacked the supporters and vehicles of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) along Na’ibawa-Zaria road in Kano.

Daily Trust learnt that the supporters were on their way to Kwanar Dangora on the outskirts of the city to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Thursday when they were attacked.

Kwankwaso is on his way to Kano for the grand finale of his presidential campaign rally.

At least, 10 vehicles have so far been attacked while several others have been burnt.

The attack is coming barely 24 hours after the parties participating in the election and their candidates signed a second peace accord in Abuja.

An eyewitness who narrowly escaped the attack, Tasiu Lawal, said he flew through the trunk of the vehicle he was in.

“I narrowly escaped. Alhamdulillah. We were told that they (the thugs) were there waiting for us, so, we waited at Na’ibawa and made sure we were many before proceeding.

“Unknowingly, they came from all angles and attacked us. They started attacking us, including women, with machetes,” he said.

Security agents, including soldiers, police, and men of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps have been deployed to the scene.

No fewer than 50 suspected thugs have so far been arrested and taken away by the joint security operatives in their vehicles.

87m PVCs collected, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 87,209,007 permanent voter cards (PVC) have been collected across the country.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairperson, announced the development on Thursday during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

The commission had initially fixed December 12 to January 22 for the exercise in all the 774 LGAs. The commission then extended the deadline till January 29 and then again till February 5.

Election: Rivers ADC adopts Obi as a preferred presidential candidate, hands over 5000 polling agents

African Democratic Congress(ADC) in Rivers State has announced the endorsement of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as her preferred candidate for the February 25 Presidential elections.

This was disclosed by the governorship candidate of the ADC in the state Chief Tonte Ibaraye at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The gubernatorial candidate, who noted that the state was only toeing in the direction of the National leadership that first endorsed Mr Obi, the party through careful consideration and discussion threw it weight behind him.

He said: I believe that Peter Obi is the best candidate for the job, and I am confident that he will serve our country well.

“He has a proven track record of leadership and has demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of everyday Nigerians.

“He has a clear vision for the future, and I believe he has the skills and experience to make that vision a reality.”

However, Ibraye noted that as proof of his endorsement, he will hand over 5000 polling agents to support his effort on the voting day.

“I would like to announce that I will be giving Mr Obi access to my 5000 polling agents to support his campaign effect. I know that with their help, Mr Obi will be able to reach more voters and spread his message to hope and change across the country” he said.

APC Accuses Newly Deployed AIG, 4 CPs Of Visiting Wike

Less than 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Abutu Yaro and four Commissioners of Police (CPs) deployed to the state to conduct the elections, of visiting the private residence of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The four Commissioners include Yomi Olanrewaju, Samuel Musa, Lanre B. Sikiru, and Aderemi Adeoye, coordinating the state headquarters of the Police Command.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, spokesman of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Sogbeye Eli, said based on the visit, the party has lost confidence in the Police in the State.

Eli said: “As a corollary to the immediate above, Wike and his foot-soldiers have perfected the art of compromising State institutions with a dubious appropriation of the commonwealth of our State. They dole out billions and hundreds of millions in Naira and hard foreign currency to compromise State actors deployed to the State.

“In effect, what we have as the near and present danger to democracy in Nigeria is a Rivers State where an Assistant Inspector-General of Police and four Commissioners of Police are deployed to the State for election duty and they find it very convenient strolling into Wike’s private home at Rumuepirikom to freely indulge at midnight on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Gunmen Kill APGA Ward Chairman In Ebonyi

Suspected political thugs have killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ohofia Agba Ward, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Monday Idoko.

He was shot on the head in his Onueke village, Ohofia-Agba community at about 11:00p.m Wednesday night.

A family relative who spoke in tears and pleaded anonymity said in a telephone interview that the assailants entered the village and dragged out the victim while asleep before shooting him on the head.

“My brother the story is very traumatic. It was a family member that alerted me that some unknown armed persons came to their house just before midnight, broke in and dragged him out before shooting him on the head.

“They wanted to rush him to the hospital but he died in the village. We have been in mourning mood since last night” the source confirmed.

An APGA supporter in the area, who didn’t want his named on Print disclosed that the Late Idoko was busy making arrangements for a rescheduled visit to the area by the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh before his life was cut shot by men of the underworld.

He described the deceased as a very industrious young man who gave his all in service for the Party and humanity.

Biden to Tinubu, Atiku, others : abide by peace accord

President Joe Biden has urged presidential candidates to abide by the peace accord to accept the results of Saturday’s election.

Biden, in a statement on Thursday, commended the peace accord.

“By signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and to support a peaceful transition of power,” he said.

He added that elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve the chance to freely and fairly choose their future.

Biden said: “While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria. On election day, I encourage all Nigerians, no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard — including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.

