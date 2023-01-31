Today’s Headlines: Thugs Attack APC Campaigners In Rivers, Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thugs Attack APC Campaigners In Rivers

Tension is rising among opposition political parties in Rivers State following repeated attacks on their campaign rallies as the 2023 general election draws closer.

The PUNCH reported that the campaign train of the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, Magnus Abe, was attacked with sporadic shooting by suspected political thugs in Ahoada West LGA.

Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as anti-party activities.

Wike, who spoke at the PDP Etche Local Government Area (LGA) campaign rally in Rivers State on Monday, accused the National Working Committee of the party of colluding with the opposition in the state.

Osinbajo Presents Award To Marwa

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday presented the ‘Leadership Person of the Year Award’ to the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), at the Leadership Media Group Conference and Awards 2022 held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

This was as Marwa dedicated the award to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) and the staff of the anti-narcotics agency.

NRC Resumes Kaduna-Abuja Train Services

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has resumed train services on the Kaduna-Abuja route, four days after it was suspended.

The first train from Kaduna’s Rigasa train station to Abuja left at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

President Buhari Makes New Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Awolowo’s appointment is for a tenure of four (4) years with effect from December 19, 2022.

