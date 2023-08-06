Today’s Headlines: Thousands Of Niger Coup Supporters Gather In Niamey Stadium, FAAN arrests 21 thugs at Lagos Airport

Thousands Of Niger Coup Supporters Gather In Niamey Stadium

Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium Sunday when a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to return the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to power is set to expire, according to AFP journalists.

Source: Channel Television

A delegation of members of the ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the 30,000-seat stadium to cheers from supporters.﻿

FAAN arrests 21 thugs at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) arrested 21 persons including touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers, and scavengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Source: P.M

Mr Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. He said that the suspects had been handed over to the Police for further action. According to him, the arrest is part of FAAN’s effort to sanitise the airport environment and rid it of touts and others engaged in illegitimate activities.

“The Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Ation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit has since the past few weeks conducted raids in this regard. “Cable thieves and other miscreants have been apprehended in the course of these raids.

19 killed, dozens injured as train derails in Pakistan

Not less than 19 passengers have been killed and over 40 injured after a train derailed on Sunday in Pakistan.

Source: The Cable

Taking off from Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, eight train cars went off the tracks of the passenger train near a town in the southern province of Sindh, according to Hum , local media. Officials say several passengers are feared to be trapped inside the train which had over 1000 passengers on board.

Police and rescue teams are said to be at the site of the accident while train operations have been suspended. Rescue teams are moving the injured to seek medical attention in a hospital while army personnel have also been dispatched to the site of the accident to help with rescue and relief activities. Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pakistan’s minister for railways and ation, said an emergency has been imposed in hospitals nearby and ordered an investigation into the cause of the derailment.

1,200 Nigerians have died during illegal migration in 2023 — NIS

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Ekiti State Command, Abdulrasheed Ademola, has revealed that no fewer than 1,200 Nigerians have so far died in 2023 through illegal migration to European countries.

Source: Nigeria Tribune

The NIS boss who spoke during the 60th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the service, in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital at the weekend, tagged ‘Enhancing Seamless Regular Migration‘ described the “Japa Syndrome” in Nigeria as a big challenge to those going through illegal ports of exit in the quest for greener pastures.

According to him, “Many of our youths die in the Sahara desert, mediterranean sea, and so on, which does not worth it. “From available data from International Organisation for Migration (IOM), at least 1,200 Nigerians have died while trying to migrate through the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean Sea in 2023 alone.

