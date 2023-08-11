Today’s Headlines: Thousands Of Coup Supporters Gather Near French Base In Niger; Tinubu Celebrates Akintola Williams At 104

Thousands Of Coup Supporters Gather Near French Base In Niger

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Thousands of supporters of Niger’s coup leaders gathered on Friday near a French military base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey, AFP reporters saw.

Protesters shouted “down with France, down with ECOWAS”, a reference to the West African bloc which on Thursday approved deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger.

Many brandished Russian and Niger flags and yelled their support for the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

“We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn’t independent, it’s being manipulated by France, there’s an outside influence,” said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a students’ union.

Tinubu Celebrates Akintola Williams At 104

Photo Credit: Leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with the doyen of accounting in Nigeria and Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, on the joyous occasion of his 104th birthday.

Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, shares this special moment with all friends and professional associates of the elder statesman, whose vision and resilience have altered the history of Nigeria for the better, by establishing the first indigenous accounting firm for Africa, Akintola Williams & Co in 1952, which has extended services to many countries.

The president affirmed the historic role of Oloye Williams in the establishment of several private and public institutions in the country, such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), as well as his contributions to democracy and good governance.

He said Oloye Williams began his impactful journey early on as a founding member of Egbé Ọmọ Oduduwa, along with late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others. Egbé Ọmọ Odùduwà was at the forefront of the struggle for Nigeria’s Independence, which eventually transited into one of the first political parties, the Action Group.

Burkina Faso junta suspends radio station for criticising Niger coup

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Burkina Faso junta-led government on Thursday suspended one of the country’s popular radio stations, Radio Omega for criticising the Niger Republic coup.

The radio reportedly had an interview with Ousmane Abdoul Moumouni, the spokesman of a newly established Nigerien group campaigning to return the country’s elected President, Mohamed Bazoum to power, The Guardian reports.

Reacting to the interview, Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo in a statement on Thursday, announced that the radio station was immediately suspended in the higher interests of the nation until further notice.

Insecurity: Troops neutralize 38 terrorists/bandits

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the country of criminal elements in the last week, neutralized 38 terrorists and arrested 242 others including gunmen/robbers, kidnappers, terrorists/bandits collaborators and oil pipeline vandals.

Director of Defence Media tions, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known on Friday said troops also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition made up of 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition.

They include14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT, 3 AK47 rifles loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one SMG, 10 Dane guns, 5 locally fabricated pistols, 2 fabricated weapons, 2 double barrel guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds 5.56 by 45mm ammo, 12 AK47 magazines, one G3 rifle magazine, one magazine containing 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and 7 empty cases of 7.62mm special.

Furthermore, Gen Buba said troops of tion Delta Safe, destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens in the maritime domain and oil platforms.

