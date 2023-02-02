Today’s Headlines: Those Waiting For Public Declaration Will Wait In Vain- Wike, Obi Arrives Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Those Waiting For Public Declaration Will Wait In Vain- Wike

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the people of his state already know the presidential candidate to vote for in the 2023 general elections.

The former presidential aspirant made this known on Wednesday in Port Harcourt during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally.

(Photo credit; Google)

Obi Campaigns In Sokoto

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday recalled his first encounter with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Addressing the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto State, Obi said he could attest to the religious leader’s antecedents from his first meeting with the Sultan 40 years ago.

Ugwuanyi Storms Markets, Gets Endorsement From Traders, Supporters

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

There was jubilation in Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North and Udenu local government areas of Enugu State on Wednesday as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District stormed Ogige Market, Nsukka, Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, and Obollo Afor Market in the three councils respectively, to canvass votes for the PDP ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who trekked with his campaign train along and inside the markets canvassing votes for the PDP, received cheers and got endorsements from jubilant traders and teeming supporters.

Gunmen Raze INEC Office In Anambra

Photo credit: the cable

Gunmen, on Tuesday, set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Idemili south LGA of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Festus Okoye, INEC’s commissioner for information and voter education, said 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, one electric power generator were destroyed during the attack.

I-G Inaugurates Smartforce Database For Police Personnel

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has inaugurated a database to capture the biometric and records of all policemen in the country.

The Police “SmartForce” Database Management Centre was inaugurated by the I-G on Wednesday in Abuja.

Able-gist (

)