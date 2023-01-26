Today’s Headlines: Those Threatening To Punish Me’ll Lose Election–Wike To Atiku, Ayu, DMO Issues Fresh 360bn Bond

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Those threatening to punish me will lose the election – Wike

Amid his face-off with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned those plotting to punish him.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Wike warned that those plotting to punish him for insisting on fairness and equity in PDP would lose the election. He spoke during the Rivers PDP Campaign rally on Wednesday in Mogho Town for Gokana Local Government Area.

The governor described the perceived threats to deal with him as laughable. According to Wike “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. “You’ve not won; you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you? All of them planning and saying they will deal with us; they’ve not been born. I dare them; let them try it.”

DMO issues fresh N360bn bond

The Debt Management Office, DMO, has announced the issuance of four bonds of N90 billion each, amounting to N360 billion.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a statement on Wednesday, the office said there are offers for subscription by auction and that it is authorized to receive applications for an N90 billion bond. DMO said January 30, 2023, is the commencement of the auction, while the settlement date is February 1, 2023, with a unit sale of 41.000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 after that.

According to the office, the interest payment is payable semi-annually and bullet repayment is on the maturity date. “N90 billion with 13.98 percent, with a 10-year reopening; N90 billion with 12.50 percent FGN with a 15-year reopening, N90 billion with 16.2499 percent, 20 years reopening and N90 billion with 14.80 percent and 30 years reopening.”

APC, NNPP, and ADC warn against election postponement

Some political parties in the country have faulted some Nigerians who called for the postponement of the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Punch papers

They urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to go ahead with its plan to hold the elections as scheduled. The PUNCH reports that the Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola (SAN), had warned against the conduct of the elections with the 1999 Constitution.

“Any election conducted under the 1999 Constitution will merely result in recycling the same people who have brought Nigeria to grinding poverty, unemployment, underfunded education, insecurity, and huge external debt,” Babalola was quoted to have said.

Meta lifts suspension on Trump’s Facebook, and Instagram accounts

Meta has announced that it will end former United States President Donald Trump’s suspension across its major platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in the coming weeks.

Source: Punch papers

The social media giant made this known on Wednesday evening in a blog post by the President of Global Affairs at Meta, Nick Clegg.

Clegg wrote, “To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the US 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment.

Comflictreporter (

)