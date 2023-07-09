Today’s Headlines: Those Enforcing Sit-at-home Order Don’t Want Kanu Released – Mbah, Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

Those enforcing sit-at-home order don’t want Nnamdi Kanu released – Enugu governor

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has said those enforcing a sit-at-home order in the state and other parts of the South-east are not seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Mbah spoke on Saturday during a media chat with Enugu-based reporters and media executives at the Government House, Enugu.

IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the south-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Mr Kanu, who is standing trial on treason charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group later suspended the order and said it would only be implemented on the days Mr Kanu appears in court.

However, gunmen said to be part of agitation for Biafra in the region have continued to enforce the suspended order. The IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu has repeatedly disowned those enforcing the civil order.

Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Presidential aide Dele Alake, in a statement on Saturday, said the President’s aircraft touched down at the International Airport in Bissau at exactly 5.30 pm local time.

Tinubu is also said to have visited the Nigerian contingent stationed in the country under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force.

Chief of Naval Staff Gambo bows out

The outgone Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo (retd), on Saturday, bowed out of office.

He ascribed the many successes recorded during his administration to his professional colleagues, officers and ratings of the Navy as well as his family.

Gambo said this at his Pulling Out ceremony which was held at the Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA, Apapa on Saturday after having served for 39 years.

He said that his military career, which commenced with his Officer Cadet training in 1984, had been rewarding and added that, ‘everything that has a beginning, has an end”.

“Just as it is for any old sailor in history, this great ceremony marks the end of my illustrious military career and exit from our beloved Nigerian Navy.

“In the words of Helen Keller, ‘The world is moved not only by the mighty shoves of heroes but also by the aggregate of the tiny pushes of each honest worker’.

Mmesoma’s Father Apologises To JAMB, Nigerians, Begs For Daughter

Mr. Romanus Ejik­eme, father of Mmesoma Ejik­eme, the 2023 Uni­fied Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candi­date who falsified her result, has publicly apologised to the Joint Admission Matricula­tion Board (JAMB) and Nige­rians.

According to a video inter­view with the Nigerian Televi­sion Authority (NTA), Mr Ejik­eme claimed that his daughter lied to him, stressing that now that he had known the truth, he wished that JAMB could pardon his daughter.

He admitted to have made a mistake after the Anambra State government committee of inquiry set up to look into the controversy surrounding her daughter’s Joint Admis­sion and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result found her guilty of forging her result unaided.

Mmesoma’s father main­tained that he did not know where his daughter registered for the examination, but that he gave her the money for the registration.

He said: “My daughter did not open up to me on time. When I realised her mistake, I blamed her.

“I told her, ‘Mmesoma, be careful. You know you are a star and will not dent your image’.

“But, I am still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians as a father, to pardon her.”

