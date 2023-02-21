Today’s Headlines: There’s Nothing Like Igbo Presidency – Orji Kalu, Italy’s PM Heads To Kyiv

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There’s Nothing Like Igbo Presidency -Orji Kalu

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Chief Whip of the House of Senate and former Governor of Abia, Orji Kalu on Tuesday, said there is nothing like Igbo presidency as widely propagated by political analysts.

This comes on the heels of calls by some political elites to support Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who they believe will unite Nigeria since he is from Igbo extraction (the only region that has not produced Nigeria’s president since transition to democracy).

Photo Credit: Google

Italy’s PM Heads To Kyiv

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is heading to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government’s support following Russia’s invasion almost exactly one year ago.

Buhari Not Like Someone Who Wanted Tenure Extension – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Post

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for abiding by the tenure limit.

The former governor gave the commendation on Monday at the Yoruba Leaders of Thought summit in Lagos.

Tinubu assured the gathering that he was prepared for the February 25 election and confident of victory.

Group Seeks Support For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants, LAHAA Connect, have embarked on rallies at Ikeja markets in Ikeja local governments and environs to seek support for the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the state.

The group also organised a town hall meeting for the people of Amuwo Odofin local government to sensitize, orientate and persuade people to vote for the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Troops Kill ISWAP Terrorists In Give After Failed Attack

Photo Credit: TheCable

The Nigerian army troops of the 27 task force brigade of tion Hadin Kai have reportedly killed many ISWAP terrorists in Yobe.

Zagazola Makama, a publication that focuses on the Lake Chad region, said the ISWAP had positioned its men at the outskirt of Buni Yadi at about 6:21 pm on Monday to attack the military base in the town.

Privatisation Will Open Up Space For PPP, Atiku’s Daughter Defends Father’s Policy

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, the daughter of the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says the privatisation agenda of her father will promote Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and allow the government to focus on providing conducive climate for businesses in Nigeria.

Atiku-Uwais, who spoke on The 2023 Verdict, Channels Television’s special election programme on Tuesday, said her father wants to leave a good legacy for Nigeria hence his presidential pursuit.

She expressed optimism that her father will win the February 25 poll and argued that liberalisation and privatisation will open up the space for a PPP model that will accelerate development.

Debiclaz (

)