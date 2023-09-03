Today’s Headlines: There’ll be no coup in Nigeria, says Bishop Williams, Tinubu recalls Ambassadors, mulls new foreign policy

There’ll be no coup in Nigeria, says Bishop Williams

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Renowned cleric Bishop Kayode Williams has declared that there would be no coup d’etat in Nigeria, stressing that the strident calls for coup was being mooted by those with a poor sense of history.

Williams, the presiding bishop of Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc. who spoke with our correspondent on Saturday against the backdrop of the recent takeover of government in Niger and Gabon, both within West and Central Africa by military juntas, said he received divine admonitions that individuals and groups fanning the embers of war and confusion in the country, should desist forthwith.

Why will any sane person call for military takeover in the return? That’s in the past. Never again will there be a military rule in this country,” he said.

Tinubu recalls Ambassadors, mulls new foreign policy

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Determined to drive a new foreign policy, President Bola Tinubu has approved the recall of more than 100 career and non-career Ambassadors.

Also affected are Heads of Consulate or charge d’affaires in all the nation’s embassies and High Commissions.

Photo Credit: Google

The only exemptions are the country’s Permanent Representatives at the United Nations in New York and Geneva.

The envoys have till October 31 to clear their desks and return home.

Out of the 100 Ambassadors, 41 are non-career comprising ex-ministers, politicians, retired top civil servants, retired military officers and ex- editors.

The Senate had in June and July 2020 confirmed 83 Ambassadors, including 42 career and 41 non-career.

Ganduje hints of APC’s plan to take over Rivers

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sent a signal of extinction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State as the party is set to take over the reigns of the oil-rich state.

Ganduje sent the signal when he hosted the leadership of Senator Magnus Abe’s group in his office at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Forewarning the ruling party in the state of the impending doom, the former Kano State governor said that with the agreement of the three major blocks of the APC in the state coming together, the ruling party in the state would soon be on the way out.

According to the APC chairman, “We have now come to the end of the problem in APC Rivers State, as the three major blocks have now come to work together to build APC that we know in Rivers State.

Nigeria has capacity to be global power – Akinyemi

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said Nigeria has what it takes to be a global power.

Speaking on Saturday during a zoom meeting with the theme, ‘Opportunity and Challenges of BRICS’, organised by the Academy of International Affairs, the ex-minister stated that Nigerians must change the negative perception and stop de-marketing the country.

He said, “Nigeria has the capability to be a global power and the ideas of how to get there are all on the table; they are obvious. Whatever we need to do to get there; I don’t believe our economy is bankrupt. I know what J.P. Morgan said. That is what they said about India and Turkey. That xyz is the sick man of Europe and the sick man of Europe all of a sudden becomes the big man of Europe. People will try to run us down, but we must accept that the fault, when it is ours, must be corrected.

“We should probably go after three things: leadership, discipline, and a reformation of ourselves to believe in Nigeria and not to find reasons why we should continue to de-market Nigeria.”

The event, which centered on Nigeria’s inability to become a member of BRICS and the implications, had in attendance former ministers and ex-ambassadors, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

