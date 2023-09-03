Today’s Headlines: There’ll Be No Coup In Nigeria – Bishop Kayode Williams; Otti Debunks Planned Protest Over Abia Tribunal Judgement

There’ll be No Coup in Nigeria_Bishop Williams

Renowned cleric Bishop Kayode Williams has declared that there would be no coup d’etat in Nigeria, stressing that the strident calls for coup was being mooted by those with a poor sense of history.

Williams, the presiding bishop of Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc. who spoke with our correspondent on Saturday against the backdrop of the recent takeover of government in Niger and Gabon, both within West and Central Africa by military juntas, said he received divine admonitions that individuals and groups fanning the embers of war and confusion in the country, should desist forthwith in order to attract the wrath of God.

“Why will any sane person call for military takeover in the return? That’s in the past. Never again will there be a military rule in this country,” he said.

According to him, those calling for return to military rule do not mean well for the country and are only interested in destabilising the its people and region.

Otti Debunks Planned Protest Over Abia Tribunal Judgement

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has described as both false and fake, the alarm raised by the leadership of the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); that the state government was planning to embark on a protest over the expected decision of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in the state.

Otti in a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma on Saturday accused the PDP of being jittery and fabricating such reports with the intent of misleading the general public.

This is even as the governor’s adviser also accused the PDP of reportedly going around the country looking for ways to use financial inducement to sway judgement in their favour.

According to Ekeoma, Otti whom he noted has high confidence on the team of his lawyers was focused on delivering a democratic dividend and addressing the decay PDP’s several years of misgovernance left the state in.

Why CSU Won’t Release Tinubu’s Academic Results_Kperogi

Popular columnist Farooq Kperogi has explained why the Chicago State University (CSU) won’t release the academic credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to third partie

He was reacting to requests by critics and political opponents, including an army of social media users, for the university to release the academic records of the President.

Tinubu bagged a BSC with honours from the institution in 1979 with a major on accounting, a fact Kperogi, a known fierce critic of the President attested to.

In his latest column titled “Tinubu definitely graduated from Chicago State University,” the US-based Professor wrote: “In June 2022, when fresh, widely shared, and obviously politically inspired doubts were raised about the authenticity of Tinubu’s graduation from CSU, I took advantage of my being a professor here in the US and reached out to friends and colleagues at the school to help me verify this information.

“A friend, who is a professor of English at the university, went to the registrar’s office and confirmed that Tinubu indeed attended and graduated from CSU. “

Otti’s Emergence As Gov, Abia’s Answered Prayer–Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, says the emergence of Dr. Alex Otti, as the Governor of Abia State is not just an answered prayer for the people of Abia State but for the South East and the whole of Nigeria.

Soludo spoke at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Ikwuano Local Government Area, Abia State, where he delivered the keynote lecture at the 30th anniversary of the creation of the institution and Founder’s Day ceremony.

Referring to Otti as the “New Abia” Governor, Soludo said: “The election of Governor Otti is not just an answered prayer for Abians but for the South East and the whole of Nigeria.

He told the audience that he had no doubt in his mind that Abia, in the hands of Dr. Otti, is very safe and on a path to greatness.

