Today’s Headlines: There Will Be Crisis If Obi, Tinubu Loses -Ayodele, Obasanjo Blames Successors For Failure To Build Nigeria-Made Satellite

There Will Be Crisis If Peter Obi, Tinubu Loses – Primate

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

With less than 11 days to the presidential election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned of a possible crisis.

Primate Ayodele said there would be a crisis if the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, loses at the polls.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Ayodele dismissed the occurrence of a coup in the country.

Obasanjo Blames Successors For Failure To Build Nigeria-Made Satellite

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed the failure of the Federal Government to produce Nigerian-made satellites on the lack of continuity of policies by his successors.

Obasanjo said lack of continuity in policies in the last 15 years had been responsible for the inability of the country to produce its own satellite.

The former president stated this in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, when the management team of Algorism Ltd, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Rasheed Adegoke paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence.

Photo Credit: Google)

Buhari Gets A Brother In Diaspora Title From Imo Traditional Council

Photo Credit: Leadership )

The Imo State Traditional Council, on Tuesday, in Owerri honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne D’namba”, A Brother in Diaspora, appreciating the Nigerian leader for love shown to the South-East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.

President Buhari thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, CFR, for the recognition, assuring that he will continue to demonstrate his love for the South-East and citizens.

How Atiku Will Become Nigeria’s Next President – Dele Momodu

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has disclosed how the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge as president in next week’s election.

Momodu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the former vice president would dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South geopolitical zones, adding that Tinubu might win some states in the North and South-West.

Momodu said, “Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South-West but won’t have enough to win. The bridges required to cross to victory have taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South-West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria.

