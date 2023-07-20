Today’s Headlines: There Is No Problem In APC—Uzodinma, ‘Work Together Irrespective Of Party Affiliation,’ Remi Tinubu Advises Female Lawmakers

There Is No Problem In APC—Uzodinma

Photos Credits: Channels TV

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has dispelled rumors suggesting that there is crisis brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one which led to the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with APC governors, Uzodinma who serves as Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said the party remains united, adding that all stakeholders are working together for the good of the APC and the country in general.

Acknowledging the voluntary resignations of the National Chairman and National Secretary, Uzodimma commended their service to the party and expressed support for their decisions.

(Photos Credits: Google)

‘Work Together Irrespective Of Party Affiliation,’ Remi Tinubu Advises Female Lawmakers

Photos Credits: Channels TV

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has advised female lawmakers to work together for the success of the nation irrespective of their party affiliation.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the President’s wife made this known when female Senators and members of the House of Representatives paid her a courtesy visit.

The First Lady, who served at the Senate in the last twelve years, advised the female National Assembly (NASS) members to remain faithful to their constituents.

Tinubu said, “You are the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted.

Nigerian Police Arraign Woman In Lagos For Possessing Several Berets With IPOB Insignia

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, on Thursday arraigned Charity Iroakazi, 28, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having in her possession 36 berets with IPOB insignia on them.

The defendant, a woman, an artisan who resides at 14, Nurudeen St., Ojo, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and unlawful possession of an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) berets, against the law.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the offences were committed on June 16 at Mosalasi Bus Stop, Satellite, Lagos.

Nigerian Military Airstrikes Kill Bandits Leader, 22 Terrorists In Katsina State

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The Nigerian Air Force fighter aircraft has killed at least 22 terrorists in an airstrikes operation conducted in Katsina State.

It was gathered that among the terrorists killed during the operation was a terrorist kingpin, Abdulkareen Lawal, popularly known as Abdulkareen Boss, alleged to be the masterminder of the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander in Dutsin Ma on July 5, 2022.

A military source on Thursday reportedly said that the attack that resulted in the killing of the terrorists was based on intelligence received by troops.

Hijrah: Address Inflation, Food Scarcity, Islamic Scholars Urge Tinubu

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

National chairman of the Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Professor Badmus Olarenwaju Yusuf, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address inflation in the prices of food and other commodities in the country.

Speaking during the 1445 AH celebration held in Ilọrin, Badmus said the situation had devastated the socio-economic welfare and development of the populace.

“The current increase in the inflation index has led many families into untold hardship; they can no longer meet obligations.

“With the recent increase of the pump price from N515 to N617 per litre, the economic propensity of Nigerians to buy petrol is low which is serious for our economic development as a nation.

