Today’s Headlines: There Are Other Ways To Buy Votes-El-Rufai, GEJ Drops Message For Tinubu, Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There Are Other Ways To Buy Votes – El-Rufai.

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are other ways politicians can buy votes without the Naira.

El-Rufai said this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

His comments come amid theory that politicians have stored up physical cash ahead of the 2023 elections, with which to induce voters during the polls.

Jonathan Drops Important Message For Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others. ﻿

Source: P. M. .

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, former President. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has charged presidential candidates to shun violence and hatred and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

“To politicians, this is a time to be circumspect in our actions and work towards consolidating our democracy. Power is sought and held in trust to be selflessly exercised in the interest of the people and seeking it at all costs negates this ideal and projects politicians in a bad light.

“Let us eschew hatred and violence and display true sportsmanship, during and after the poll”, he said.

Nigeria In A Make Or Break Situation – Ezeife.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukuemeka Ezeife, says the prevailing circumstances in the country show that Nigeria is in a make or break situation.

Addressing participants and journalists at the inaugural meeting of the National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NACOPU) in Abuja on Tuesday, Ezeife postulated that only restructuring with each region allowed to independently deal with some issues, can save the situation.

He said: “No body needs any preaching for us to understand that we are in a make or break situation in our country. I am Igbo I don’t want to leave Nigeria, but I do not want to be a slave in the country of my birth. The Federal Government is pushing for us to leave the country and I have looked at it from a long point of view and I think it is better if here can be restructured.

“I was in a meeting with a lady from the North who told us that let us thank God for giving us President Muhammadu Buhari whose performances has open the eyes of all Nigerians. She also said religion is important but not now, tribe is important but not now. This topic peace and unity has been touching us, even when things were not as bad as this. The old should be apologetic for ruining this country for our children.”

Wike Says Rivers People Already Know Who To Vote For On Saturday.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Rivers State governor, Nye­som Wike, has declared total faith in the willingness of the electorate in the state to vote candidates, including the pre­ferred presidential candidate, as agreed on February 25, 2023 general election.

Speaking on Tuesday at Ogbo/Ukordu junction in Ahoada East Local Govern­ment Area, venue of the flag-off of phase two of Ahoa­da-Omoku Road, Governor Wike said voters in Ahoada communities have already been instructed on what to do on Saturday.

The road project will con­nect communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area to those in Ogba-Egbema-Ndo­ni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state. The governor urged the people to go and ensure that their permanent voters cards are handy, which they should use to “pepper” their political opponents.

Obaseki lifts ban on ASUU, NASU, others.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has lifted the ban on union activities across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the lifting of the ban was due to the restoration of normalcy to the various tertiary institutions in the state, particularly the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The statement read, “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the suspension of the ban on union activities across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

“The lifting of the suspension, which takes immediate effect, is due to the restoration of normalcy to the various tertiary institutions in the state, particularly the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Photo credit: Google

Theoptimus06 (

)