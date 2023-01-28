Today’s Headlines: There Are APC, PDP Member Who Prefer Obi-Aisha Yesuf, Buhari, Mourns Nasarawa Gov

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are APC, PDP supporters who prefer Obi for Presidency — Aisha Yesufu

Photo credits:vanguard

With her appearances at the ObiDatti movement campaigns marked by trendy dance moves and crowd-moving eloquence, no one needs to be told that Aisha Yesufu means business in her quest for good governance.

As a civil rights activist, Yesufu’s support for any government, according to her, is usually based on competence with good governance as the end result. This explains her involvement in the ObiDatti campaign train. Her choice of candidate she noted, is based on the fact that she wants someone in “office who will not allow those that will use tear gas on us when we go out to protest”.

Buhari, Osinbajo mourn as Nasarawa gov loses son

Photo credits:Punchng

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have expressed their condolences to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State over the loss of his son.

The deceased, who got married in June, last year, to his first wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule, was Governor Sule’s eldest son.

Hassan aged 36, died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Peter Mbah’s new deal for Enugu youths

Photo credits:vanguard

According to data available on the website of the National Bureau of Statistics, more than 23 million Nigerians representing 33.3 per cent of the country’s population are unemployed. This is one of the highest in the world. But even more disheartening is that a 42.5 per cent of this unemployed population are youths; the critical demography that drives production and growth in a nation.

This is a clear disaster. Anyone who expects social stability, security, and economic prosperity in a country with such colossal youth unemployment is only living an illusory life because the saying that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop holds very true, especially in a country without any formal social security system beyond family and friends.

Tribunal judgment contrary to will of people – Osun PDP

Photo credits:Daily post

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke.

PDP said the judgment is contrary to the will of the Osun people.

The ruling party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday insisted that Adeleke’s victory was lawful.

PDP claimed the will of Osun people was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for its party and Adeleke at the election.

Photo credits:Google

