Today’s Headlines: The N32bn ‘Final Straw’ That Led To The Ouster Of Adamu, Ganduje Tackles Abba Over Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Package

The N32bn That Led To The Ouster Of Adamu As APC Chair

Photo Credit: The Cable

Abdullahi Adamu was asked to resign as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday after a prolonged cold war with President Bola Tinubu, TheCable understands.

The APC chairman was advised to throw in the towel by Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Photo Credit: Google

Ganduje Tackles Abba Over Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Package

Photo Credit: P.M. NEWS

The immediate-past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has berated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government in Kano state for criticizing the fuel subsidy palliatives package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement released by the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday, urged Governor Yusuf’s government to, “initiate concrete interim palliatives rather than picking hole in Federal Government’s plan.”

Attacks By Opposition Sent Me Back To School -Adeleke

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advised that age should not be seen as a barrier to pursuing educational dreams, saying one of the conditions he was given before his 2022 governorship ambition was for him to complete his education.

Adeleke spoke at the combined 9th undergraduate and 5th postgraduate convocation ceremonies of the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, on Sunday, where 75 postgraduate and 537 undergraduate students were conferred with various degrees.

Seven Children Rescued As Fire Engulfs Lagos Orphanage

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has rescued seven children from a fire incident at an orphanage in the city.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA head of public affairs unit, said seven male children were rescued by the agency from the one-storey building housing the orphanage.

The orphanage is located at 7 Wole Madariola St., off Enitan Kusimo street, Aguda.

Anambra Police Recover Stolen Cement Truck

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A trailer load of cement said to be stolen in Delta State has been found in the Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the HOWO trailer, with Delta State registration number: AKU 247 XB was conveying about 1,000 bags of Bua cement, when the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by some yet-to-be-identified persons at Obiliokite in Delta state, on Friday.

Updating (

)