Today’s Headlines: The FG Needs To Release Nnamdi Kanu-Nwakeaku, Obi Speaks On sit-at-home Order

The Federal Government Needs To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Nwakeaku

Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted, and the federal government needs to release him. He is fundamental to the peace progress in the South-east. The people killing in the East are not Igbos; the government needs to arrest.

Sit-at-home in South-east is criminal – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, has condemned the insecurity in the country’s South-east, saying the frequent sit-at-home order in the region is criminal.

“What is going on in the South-east is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike,” Mr Obi tweeted on Thursday his Twitter handle.

Mr Obi, who was making a general comment on the rising insecurity in Nigeria said it was “disturbing” that gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-east have continued to disrupt businesses and social activities in the region.

“The South-east Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people,” he said.

Mr Obi is from Anambra, one of the five states in the region. He is a former governor of the state.

Tinubu hails Soyinka at 89, says he remains source of inspirationTinubu hails Soyinka at 89, says he remains source of inspiration

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday,

describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President, who called Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.Today, I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman and pro-democracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his attainment of 89.

“Renowned playwright, poet, novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with other activists, we fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives.

“Professor Soyinka remains a beacon and a source of inspiration and support to many of us.

“As he attains 89 today, we pray that God Almighty grant him more years and strength so he can be around to witness the new Nigeria we are building in line with our Agenda for a Renewed Hope for the country, where security, prosperity and economic development will reign supreme.”

Tribunal dismisses APM’s petition against Makinde’s victory.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ibadan on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) against the March 18 victory of Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The APM had challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner after polling 563,756 votes.

The other respondents in the matter are INEC and PDP.The tribunal in its unanimous ruling read by its Chairman, Justice Ejiron Emudainohwo, dismissed the petition and awarded N1 million each as cost in favour of Makinde and PDP against APM.

Emudainohwo described the petition as frivolous, adding that it was scandalous for the petition to be filed 46 days after the party was aware their candidate was not interested in it.

She said cost must be awarded against the petitioner for wasting the time and resources of the respondents in filling their processes and for wasting the time of the tribunal.

Emudainohwo said being forced to settle the cost would serve as a deterrent for the petitioner.

Earlier, APM’s counsel, Mr Henry Bello, had informed the tribunal that he has filed an application for a withdrawal of the petition against Makinde.

Bello said the party’s candidate, Mr Adeniran Oluwaseyi who was supposed to be the beneficiary of the petition, had lost confidence in the petition and has gone on to congratulate Makinde.

He said the petitioner (the party) has nobody to occupy the position even if their petition had been upheld, and urged the court to strike out the petition.

More engineers will leave Nigeria, don warns

A professor of Law at the University of Nigeria, Joy Ezeilo, has cautioned that the approval by the International Engineering Alliance for members of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria to join the Washington Accord could lead to an exodus of engineers from the country.

International Engineering Alliance, on its website, explained that Washington Accord is an international multilateral agreement between bodies responsible for accrediting engineering degree programmes for the development and recognition of good practices in engineering education.

Speaking at the first Charles Mbanefo Memorial Lecture organised by the Abuja branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers recently, Ezeilo said the approval, which would be of great benefit to COREN engineers, may lead to the migration of skilled manpower in the engineering profession.

She raised the concern while delivering her address.

In her draft paper titled “Rising Emigration of Professionals and Impact on Nigeria’s Development: A Case Study Of Engineers”, the don noted that Nigerian engineering professionals may choose to due to opportunities for higher income, improved living conditions, a better working environment and improved research facilities.

