Today’s Headlines: Tanker Crushes Girl Hawking On Lagos Road, Respect rule of law, NBA, CSOs tell FG

Tanker Crushes Girl Hawking On Lagos Road

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

A fuel-laden tanker Saturday crushed to death, a girl hawking egg at Otedola Bridge along the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Emergency officials at the scene said it happened around 3:20pm.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA) in its update said on arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a tanker fully loaded with 60,000-litre diesel was found to have crushed a female pedestrian on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said operation was ongoing to salvage the situation at the time of filing this report on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Google

Respect rule of law, NBA, CSOs tell FG

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, human rights activists and members of civil society groups, have urged the Federal Government to strictly adhere to the principle of rule of law, fairness and justice in handling the case against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

They also carpeted the Department of State Services (DSS) for arresting and detaining Emefiele for about a month, asserting that the recent charge of possession of gun and ammunition by the secret police, was political.

Recall that Emefiele was arrested at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on June 10, a day after he was suspended as the governor of the CBN by President Bola Tinubu.

He had since then, remained in custody as the DSS maintained that his detention was based on the order of an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court.

Pastor Folu Adeboye marks 75th birthday in style

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

There were several activities to mark the 75th birthday of Pastor Folu, wife of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Ogun State on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

A 75 hours praise marathon was also held in her honour which had singers in the church leading at intervals.

At the stylish birthday event, Daddy G.O., as the husband of the host is fondly called, took to the podium to speak about his wife.

Afterward, he prayed for her including their children, in-laws, and grandchildren, as they all knelt to receive his blessings.

NDLEA probes Delta killing by officer

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it is investigating the shooting that occurred during a raid on a drug joint in the Okpanam area of Asaba in Delta State.

It was reported that the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated this on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said a stray bullet from the weapon of an NDLEA officer was reported to have hit a young man who eventually died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

He said the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, set up a panel consisting of top officials from the national headquarters after receiving initial briefings on the incident from the Delta State command.

