Today’s Headlines: Tambuwal Loses Another Side To APC, Dogara Faults Buhari’s Endorsement Of Tinubu

Tambuwal Loses Another Side To APC

Photo credit: daily post

Alhaji Abubakar Kwaire, a special adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Kwaire, according to a statement by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North), was received by the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto.

(Photo credit: Google)

Dogara Faults Buhari’s Endorsement Of Tinubu

Photo credit: channels television

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Buhari had during an APC campaign rally in Nasarawa on Saturday backed Tinubu for the nation’s top job, saying he will give his best for the country.

NASENI Begins Production Of Farm Tools

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Prof Mohammad Haruna, has said the agency will modernise agribusiness in order to end hunger and create jobs in the country.

This was as he stated that NASENI was set for the production of made-in-Nigeria agricultural implements, machinery and equipment, noting that the tools will be manufactured to suit the peculiarity of Nigerian soil and peculiar topography.

Police Commission Suspends Promotion Of 19 Commissioners, DCP For Failure To Appear For Interview

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The new Deputy Inspectors General of Police are AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, AIG Aji Ali Janga and AIG Adeyinka Adeleke.

Kaduna Revenue Service Insists On E-payment In Hospitals

Photo credit: p.m news

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has urged the management of all public hospitals to abide by the law banning cash payments and to embrace electronic cash transfers.

“Long before the current national currency swap, Kaduna State Government had abolished and prohibited cash payments pursuant to the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020.

