Today’s Headlines: Suspended EFCC chairman spends 67 days in DSS custody, Jonathan arrives Zimbabwe ahead general elections

Suspended EFCC chair spends 67 days in DSS custody

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has refused to hire a legal representative despite being confined in the custody of the Department of State Services for exactly 67 days since June 14, 2023, sources disclosed to Sunday PUNCH.

Bawa, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, in Abuja, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety under his watch.

Though the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent concerning the development, our correspondent gathered that the suspended EFCC boss refused to answer any queries brought before him by the secret police.

“Bawa has refused to get a lawyer to represent him in court or request for his release from custody on bail. He has also refused to write any statement or answer questions posed to him by several operatives that have queried him in detention,” a source told our correspondent.

NEWS:Jonathan arrives Zimbabwe ahead general elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has travelled to Zimbabwe ahead of the nation’s general elections.

Zimbabweans would on August 23 go to the polls to select new leaders.

Jonathan, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he arrived Harare on Saturday ahead of the elections.

The former President said he led other members of the the Joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Mission to Zimbabwe in order to observe the polls; stressing that he was looking forward to a fulfilling experience.

“I thank the Zimbabwean Government, the AU and COMESA as well as Ambassador Zachariah Ifu and other officials of Nigerian High Commission, for a warm reception,” he stated.

Niger governor appoints 131 women as coordinators, SSAs

Umar Bago, governor of Niger, has appointed 131 women as coordinators and senior special assistants (SSAs) in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Abubakar Usman, secretary to the state governor, said the appointment was to fulfil the governor’s campaign promise on women inclusion in his administration.

Usman said the appointees were selected based on “merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of performances in their previous assignments”.

The appointees comprise 41 coordinators and 90 senior special assistants (SSAs).

The SSG said the appointees are to promote the policy of the administration by enhancing the living standard of citizens of the state.

He asked them to “bring their knowledge, skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them”.

The governor had earlier promised to give about 100 political positions to women in his administration.

Be neutral in Kogi gov election, GOC tells soldiers

The General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, has urged the personnel of the 12 Brigade to ensure the highest level of professionalism in the upcoming governorship poll in Kogi.

He also urged the officers to exhibit a high level of discipline and courage in the discharge of their duties at all times.

Okoro gave the advice while addressing the personnel of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Chari Maigumeri Barracks Lokoja, during a working visit to Kogi.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the Kogi governorship election is billed for November 11.

NAN also reports that the 2 Division Nigerian Army, comprises of Kogi, Kwara, Edo, Ondo State, Osun, Oyo State, and Ekiti.

The general said, “As soldiers, you must exhibit high level of neutrality, professionalism and discipline before, during and after the upcoming governorship election in the state.”

