Today’s Headlines: Support Tinubu, War Is Over – Ohanaeze; Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

Support Tinubu, war is over – Ohanaeze

Photo Credit: Daily Post

As Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organization has appealed to the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Ohanaeze urged Atiku and Obi to stop pursuing their cases at the tribunal and support President Bola Tinubu. Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, said Atiku and Obi should support Tinubu with their ideas. Isiguzoro said both former presidential candidates should support Tinubu in the interest of nationalism and patriotism.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Isiguzoro said: “The money that Atiku and Peter Obi are using to pursue their cases at the tribunal, we beg the two Nigerian patriots to support Tinubu because the war has ended. “They should bring ideas to ensure that Nigerians don’t experience severe hardship.

Photo Credit || Google

Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

Photo Credit: Premium Times

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Centus Chima Nweze, has died at 64.

Mr Nweze, who still had six years before attaining the statutory retirement age of 70, died on Sunday, according to Supreme Court sources.

The circumstances of his death are unclear, as the Supreme Court has yet to make an official announcement.

We’re Working On Minimum Wage With NLC, TUC—Tinubu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government is currently working with the Labour unions on a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The President promised that the upward review will reflect in the next budget once the agreement is done with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Tinubu said this during the nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He said, “In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.”

44 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Suicide Blast At Party Convention In Pakistan

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

No fewer than 44 were killed and over 100 others injured during a powerful blast at the Sunni JUI-F party convention in the Pakistani town of Khar on Sunday.

Riaz Anwar, the health minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP that 44 people had been confirmed dead and over 100 were wounded. A large deployment of police has been sent to the blast site, which is now cordoned off, provincial interim information minister Firoz Shah said, adding that the Pakistan Armed Forces have also been sent to the area, RT reports.

According to Shah, the number of people injured in the blast exceeds 200. Witnesses told news outlet Dawn that more than 500 people had gathered for a JUI-F convention. “As we awaited the arrival of the central leadership, a sudden and loud bang echoed through the venue,” 24-year-old JUI-F supporter Sabeeh Ullah, who was injured in the explosion, told NDTV.

Macrrio (

)