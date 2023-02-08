Today’s Headlines: Support Me To Turn Nigeria Around-Obi Begs Nigerians, Ohanaeze Endorses Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Support me to turn Nigeria around, Obi begs Nigerians.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to support him to turn Nigeria around in the forthcoming general elections.

Obi made the call on Tuesday at a public presentation of the book, “Peter Obi: Many Voices One Perspective” in Abuja.

He thanked the organisers of the book launch for believing in him and for choosing to be part of his little effort to see that a new Nigeria is possible.

“We are committed to it, as I told all the supporters, we need people, we need all of you to support us, especially in these final days to reach the end of this phase.

Ohanaeze endorses Peter Obi.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 25 February general elections.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, on Tuesday, Ohanaeze said, apart from them, other regional socio-political groups also endorsed Mr Obi during their gathering at Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja on Thursday.

The other groups which endorsed LP candidate during the gathering, according to the statement, included the Middle Belt Forum led by its president, Bitrus Porgu, the Pan Niger Delta Forum led by Edwin Clarke, the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, led by Ayo Adebanjo.

Wike: Why I reapproved Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku rally.

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said he has again granted approval to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, for its Rivers presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 11, 2023.

Wike had cancelled approval it earlier granted the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use the stadium for its rally over claims that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council of collaborating with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is in opposition in Rivers.

Speaking during the Rivers State PDP campaign rally in the Degema Local Government Area last week, Wike said the action by the government is in the interest of the state.

Naira Notes Scarcity May Scuttle Forthcoming Elections – Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Warns Central Bank.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that with only 16 days to the general elections, the new naira notes scarcity may disrupt the exercise.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the CBN headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday noted the importance of having sufficient cash available.

He explained that many service providers to INEC had no bank accounts.

He, therefore, solicited the support of the apex bank to address the concerns related to the CBN cash withdrawal policy which had caused chaos across the country.

