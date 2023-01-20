Today’s Headlines: Sultan Of Sokoto Denies Endorsing Obi; Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler In Jos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan Of Sokoto Denies Endorsing Obi

Attempt to drag the name of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, into partisan politics and disparage him, purportedly by the campaigners of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been denounced.

Prince Bashir Adefaka, in a statement he issued on behalf of the Media Team of Sultan of Sokoto, called on Nigerians to ignore what he called the irresponsible and fake report suggesting that monarch has endorsed Peter Obi.

He said such statement would not have emanated from the revered Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate.

Recall that the social media on Thursday was awash with reports purportedly indicating that the Sultan of Sokoto had endorsed the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, vouching that Nigerians should hold him (Sultan) responsible if the Labour Party candidate failed to perform.

Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler In Jos

Gunmen on Friday abducted a First Class traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness Dr Isaac Azi Wakili.

He was kidnapped at his Palace in the Angware area of Jos East Local Government.

According to sources, the assailants stormed the palace around 3 a.m. on Friday, shooting sporadically and engaging the palace’s security personnel.

But it was learnt that the gunmen eventually overpowered the security operatives and took away the traditional ruler.

Two security officers were injured to varying degrees in the battle with the gunmen.

Gunmen Abduct Imo LG Boss, Burn Residence

Unidentified gunmen, Friday, abducted the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu and two others.

A source said the gunmen had shot the council boss on the leg when they stormed his residence at Imoko, Arondizuogu, in the area.

It was gathered that his residence was thereafter set ablaze after whisking him and the two others away.

The house of Ideato North SOLAD was burnt down and he was kidnapped with bullet wound on his leg as I heard.

“I have been making this report since last year and early this year till now no single presence of the police anywhere in Arondizuogu and no single arrest. We are now at the mercy of God.

“I may not post anything about this my town here again because the ones done have not received any attention.

Census To Hold March 29 To April 2

The 2023 national population and housing census will hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

The Chairman of the National Population Council Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday shortly after an audience with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“By March 29 to April 2, our staff will be in the field enumerating people,” said Kwarra.

According to him, the technological tools to be deployed will be able to code buildings and landmass, detailing information such as location, landscapes, etc.

This, he said, will ensure a credible exercise.

He also noted that non-Nigerians will be counted so long as they are in the country at the time of the exercise.

