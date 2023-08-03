Today’s Headlines: Subsidy: Zamfara orders distribution of foodstuff as palliatives; Labour suspends strike

Subsidy: Zamfara orders distribution of foodstuff as palliatives

Source: Punch paper

The Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate distribution of foodstuff across the 14 Local Government Areas as palliatives due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

A statement by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Wednesday, noted that the decision was in line with the current realities in the country and the commitment of the Zamfara State Government to mitigate the effects of the hike in petrol pump price.

He said that the state government was rolling out plans to make sure that palliatives reach the masses without hitches.

JUST IN: Labour suspends strike

Source: Punch paper

Barely 24 hours after embarking on nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, the Organised Labour has suspended its proposed strike action.

The President of Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo made this known during an interview with Arise on Thursday morning.

He said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.

The PUNCH reported that in a press release issued on Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress had announced that it would proceed with the nationwide mass protest as initially planned, following a meeting with the Federal Government.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero noted that the outcome of the meeting with the government did not yield positive any changes or concessions that would alter their course of action. They stressed that they remained steadfast in their commitment to representing the Nigerian workers’ and people’s interests and desires.

Lagos govt lists 213 children for free limb surgery

Source: Punch paper

The Lagos State Government says 213 children have been listed to benefit from its Free Limb Deformity Corrective Surgery and Rehabilitation Programme, an intervention targeted at the treatment and rehabilitation of children with lower limb deformities.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said 60 out of that number had already been operated upon.

He disclosed this during a visit to the latest beneficiaries of the surgical intervention exercise at the Gbagada General Hospital on Wednesday “The limb deformity corrective surgery programme started in 2007 as a medical assistance programme for children with lower limb deformities that affect normal growth and function in children.

Equity market rebounds after four-day dip

Source: Punch paper

Bullish trading returned on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday following four days of bearish trading. Investors gained N41bn at the end of the day’s trading.

Both the market capitalisation and the All-Share Index rose by 0.12 per cent at the close of trading on Wednesday to N34.973tn and 64,267.36 respectively.

However, the number of deals, volume and their value on the floor of the NGX trended in the negative by 21.22 per cent, 56.60 per cent and 44.62 per cent respectively compared to the figures on Tuesday. The year-to-date returns stood at 25.28 per cent.

The positive market sentiments resulted in 31 stocks on the gainers’ table compared to 26 losers.

Atop the gainers’ table were AbbeyBDS, Chams and NASCON whose share prices appreciated by 10 per cent to N1.21, N0.99 and N35.50. Sky Ation and Dangote Sugar gained 9.96 per cent and 9.93 per cent in their share value to close at N28.15 and N32.65 respectively.

Qualityupdates (

)