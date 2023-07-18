Today’s Headlines: Subsidy: Tinubu Takes 2 Steps Forward; 10 Steps Backwards, Tinubu, Obasanjo, others for Prelate Mbang’s burial

Subsidy: ‘Tinubu Takes 2 Steps Forward, 10 Steps Backwards’

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has said the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not start on a good note.

During an ARISE TV interview, the politician gave his take on the N8,000 palliative the government is planning to share to poor Nigerians to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

He likened the president’s policy on subsidy removal to taking two steps forward and 10 steps backwards.

He said, “I don’t know how to understand a president who wanted the position all his life can afford to act in the manner that suggests he doesn’t have the sense of urgency towards solving problems.”

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, some state governors and other leaders are expected at the burial of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang.

Late Mbang’s family during a press conference in Uyo, announced August 11 for the final obsequies of the patriarch, who died on May 16, 2023 at the age of 86.

Speaking on behalf of family, late Mbang’s first son and Chief mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, while listing the funeral arrangements, mentioned names of political and religious leaders expected at the obsequies of his father.

He said, “First and foremost, Papa had his best friend, former president Obasanjo who will be there. We also have confirmations of some governors; even the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu will be there.

“We are going to have several distinguished Nigerians in attendance. And then we are going to have the president of World Methodist Council, Secretary-General of the World Methodist Council, National President Christian Association of Nigeria and the President-General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria which is the Sultan of Sokoto.

“You know Papa started the Inter-Religious Council with the former Sultan of Sokoto and he was in good relationship with other Sultans of Sokoto. So these eminent leaders will come and honour him”.

Mbang also stated that there would be a special service on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023(today) by his alma mater, the Methodist Boys High School Old Boys followed by a novelty football match between the Methodist Old Boys and Hope Waddel Old Boys at Shelter Afrique, Uyo.

2023 poll: It’s up to Nigeria to decide what to do with our report – Isopi, EU envoy

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, has said it was up to Nigeria to decide what to do with the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria for the 2023 general election.

He stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the award of postgraduate scholarships to 135 Nigerians.

The statement by the EU envoy is coming after the recent harsh reaction of the presidency to the report presented by the EU EOM.The presidency had rejected the report, saying it was a product of a poorly-done desk job that relied heavily on few persons.

While saying that the report was a jaundiced report, the presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, also said the it was to merely sustain the same premature denunciatory stance contained in EU’s preliminary report.

Isopi, however, said the rejection by the presidency would not affect the EU’s relations with Nigeria in anyway, saying the EU and Nigeria have very strong relations. She stated that there were engagements between EU institutions, EU leaders and the administration of President Bola Tinubu, while also recalling a telephone call after his inauguration with the President of the European Union Council.

Insecurity: Service Chiefs Charged To Reform Sector

A security expert, Col Hassan Stan-Labo (rtd) has advised service chiefs to develop new national security sector reforms and governance template and avoid some state governors to end wanton killings across the country.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP he advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue concrete orders to service chiefs to end killings.

He reiterated that the president must give the service chiefs job description, placed time lines, identified milestones, key point indices and resources in order to succeed in this task.

The veteran with a wealth of operational experience covering 31years as part of the Army’s Elite Infantry Special Forces Corps said though “the President and C-in-C has just appointed his new Service Chiefs with a directive that they fix the security situation on ground with a view to availing citizens some respite.

“Since it cannot be business as usual, it is my belief that before dispatching them into the battlefield, he must have availed them the following job description, placed time lines, identified milestones, key point indices and resources.”

Ogun Guber: Tribunal Tackles Witness Over Inconsistencies

Several inconsistencies and similarities were discovered in the witnesses’ statements made by witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the proceedings of the governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday

One of the witnesses, Mrs Mulikat Yemi from Ota who admitted similarities in her statement with that of another witness, Balogun Olanrewaju, during cross examination by the counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including same errors and omissions in paragraph six of their statements, told the tribunal to question her lawyer for the repetition.

Another witness, Thomas Abiodun who appeared before the panel for the party from Iyesi-Ota in Ado Odo Ota local government area, claimed to have signed the statement he presented on June 16, 2023, whereas the statement was actually signed on April 6, 2023.

