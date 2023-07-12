Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Promises To Roll Out Palliatives, Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Promises To Roll Out Palliatives After Meeting ’99 Govs

Against the backdrop of the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient, promising that he will come up with palliatives to assuage the sufferings.

The Chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, conveyed the President’s message after a closed-door meeting of the class of 1999 Governors, in the Council Chamber at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents, the former governor, who expressed the President’s dream to foster a better nation, asserted that the issue of subsidy is gone forever, expressing the belief that the situation will soon normalise.

The group’s chairman further underlined that all hands be on deck to foster a greater nation, particularly as the issues are beyond party politics.

The former class of 1999 Governors, now 26 of them, congratulated the President on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as they held discussions on issues of insecurity in the country, unemployment and electricity, geared towards the nations development.

The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to express solidarity over his recent policies since assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has been hit with yet another sad event, as veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, has reportedly died.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday in Lagos directed theatre commanders as well as the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), in the North East to ensure that they secure their barracks, cantonments and locations, saying that the task is a command responsibility.

The army chief insisted that it has become expedient now considering the fact that they are commanding under a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment.

General Lagbaja gave this directive in a keynote address he delivered at the second Commanding Officer’s Workshop hosted in Lagos by 81 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The army chief who was the special guest of honour was represented by the Corp Commander, Army Engineer, General Phillip Eromosele.

A total of six persons lost their lives on Tuesday in a multiple road accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The accident, which involved a crude oil tanker, an SUV, a Hiace bus and a fully-loaded truck, occurred along Ninth Mile-Ugwu Onyeama Road in the state.

Some of the survivors were taken to the Our Saviour Medical Centre, the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the Enugu State University of Technology Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

A video clip apparently recorded shortly after the incident has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

The clip showed that the accident occurred when the crude oil tanker had a head-on collision with the truck carrying cement.

