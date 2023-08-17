Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Didn’t Deceive Nigerians – Ganduje; Tinubu, Bago, David Mark, Others Eulogise IBB At 82

Tinubu Didn’t Deceive Nigerians – Ganduje

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying his decision to remove the petroleum subsidy was not an attempt to play the masses.

The APC chairman appealed when the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) led a delegation of directors and secretaries of the dissolved APC presidential campaign Council on a solidarity visit to the national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu was honest to Nigerians. He did not play a game with the removal of the subsidy. He was very honest, even in his efforts to provide a solution to the effect of the subsidy removal.

Tinubu, Bago, David Mark, and others eulogize IBB at 82

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Niger State Governor Umaru Bago, and former Senate President David Mark have sent warms greetings to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (popularly called IBB), on today’s celebration of his 82nd birthday.

Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin and erstwhile Kogi West Senator Tunde Ogbeha also felicitated the former military leader on his special day. In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu recalled some of the roles IBB played in the overall evolution of the country, including the creation of many states.

“President Tinubu shares in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of General Babangida as the former military President turns 82 on August 17, 2023. “President Tinubu congratulates the former military President, who served in many capacities in the Nigerian Army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

Forgive Shaibu, PDP leaders beg Obaseki

Leaders of Edo South Senatorial District have urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to forgive his deputy, Philip Shaibu if the latter begs for forgiveness.

The governor and his deputy are currently at loggerheads as the deputy has approached a Federal High Court to stop an alleged impeachment move against him. Speaking through their leader, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, while on a solidarity visit to Obaseki, said, “Our leaders from Edo South Senatorial District resolved to visit you.

You have done a lot for the state and we are here to support your administration and reaffirm our support and commitment, particularly at this turbulent time in the country.” “We are aware of what is going on between you and your deputy and we stand by you and pray God give you the wisdom to take the right path.

‘5,166 killed, 1,830 abducted in seven months

No fewer than 5,166 Nigerians were killed while there were 1,830 cases of abduction across the country between January and July this year.

This is according to a 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, an Abuja-based security risk management and intelligence consulting company. According to the report obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday, 749 Nigerians were killed in January; 624 in February; 961 in March; 707 in April; 679 in May; 854 in June; and 592 in July.

It also revealed that 208 Nigerians were abducted in January; 173 in February; 411 in March; 302 in April; 168 in May; 239 in June; and 329 Nigerians in July. Speaking on the rising trend of insecurity in the country that has continued to claim lives and property, a retired Colonel, Hassan Stan-Labo, who recently spoke to The PUNCH, blamed the government for failing in its responsibility to protect the lives of its citizens.

