Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Senate Meets Organised Labour In Abuja, Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

Senate Meets Organised Labour In Abuja

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the leadership of the upper-lawmaking body are meeting the organised labour at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Comrade Joe Ajaero, labour visited the lawmakers at the invitation of the Senate over their grievances about the subsidy removal.

At the meeting, Comrade Ajaero says the increase in the cost of PMS without anything on the ground to ameliorate the suffering is unfortunate.

He added that during the protest which organized labour took to the National Assembly, the unions presented a document that encapsulates their demands and it the belief that the leadership has looked at the document.

Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

Following the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to impose extra financial sanctions on Niger Republic.

Tinubu also directed the CBN to extend such sanctions to senior government officials of Niger who have refused to heed to the demand by ECOWAS.

Recall that Bazoum was overthrown and detained by senior military officers in the country about two weeks ago, to the chagrin of ECOWAS leaders, who have threatened a possible military action against the coupists if democratic governance is not returned.

Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat File Final Written Address, Say Rhodes-Vivour Lacks Evidence

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have asked the Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal, to dismiss the petition filed by the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for lack of evidence to prove his claims.

In a 43-page final written address filed July 22, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat asked the 3 man tribunal to also note the petitioner’s lack of seriousness for the petition as he neither filed a witness statement nor appear personally to prove his own case.

The APC in its response to the petition of Rhodes-Vivour also submitted that no evidence had been put before the Justice Arum Ashom panel to sway its mind that the votes cast for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu were not lawful or that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the relevant laws.

Court fixes August 30 for judgement in Matawalle’s suit against EFCC, others

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, fixed August 30, 2023, to deliver judgement on the suit by the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle seeking to stop an investigation against him.

In the amended originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/753/2023 the State Security Service; Nigeria Police Force; Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigerian Immigration Services, and the Attorney General of the Federation are the first to sixth defendants respectively.

Mattawalle in the suit sought a declaration from the court with regard to the judgments delivered by Justice Aminu Aliyu on May 31, 2023, in Suit No: FHC/GS/CS/30/2021 between The government of Zamfara and the EFCC and others, the fourth Defendant, has no authority or power to conduct an investigation, direct or cause to be directed, any inquiry or investigation and/or prefer any charge against the Plaintiff, his family, associates, and contractors to the Zamfara State Government, in respect of any money or funds belonging to the Zamfara State Government.

Fuel Subsidy: Nigeria to prevent 15m tons of carbon dioxide emissions — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday said with the fuel subsidy removal, Nigeria is projected to prevent over 15 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in one year.

Shettima said this at the one-day workshop organised by the National Council on Climate Change with the theme “Unpacking the outcomes of the fifty-eight sessions of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations framework convention on climate change,” organised by the National Council on Climate Change.

Shettima, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hassan, noted that Nigeria is on course to achieving the nationally determined contribution targets.

