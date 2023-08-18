Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal: No instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Subsidy removal: No instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu was brutally frank, yesterday, telling Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to the country’s raging problems and reiterated his appeal to them to bear with the country, in view of the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy. He, however, assured that at the end of today’s suffering, tomorrow would be better.

He spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

President Tinubu said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country was going through is akin to the pain of childbirth, but after it will come merriment.

He expressed optimism that the palliatives being rolled by the Federal Government would help in softening the hardship and trauma.

The 25-chapter book revolves round the journey of Clark as a classroom teacher, commissioner, minister, senator and national activist spanning over seven decades.

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has unveiled Optimus Bank, the latest addition to the Nigeria’s financial space in grand style.

The governor, in his speech, emphasized the bank’s potential to further drive economic growth and stability in Lagos state. He said, “Optimus Bank will not only play a crucial role in the banking sector and the established organizations but also in start-ups and SMEs. They are set to lift the people out of poverty.”

The governor also praised Optimus Bank for employing cutting-edge technology and innovative practices, which aligns with the state’s push for technological advancement and financial modernization. The governor further commended the commitment of Optimus Bank towards being customer-centric stating that the bank has “the interest of its customers at heart and is ready to journey with each customer individually.”

He also stated that Optimus bank service “will take personal banking to another level” and is willing to collaborate with not just Lagos state government in every sector but also with Nigeria in financial transactions. He acknowledged that Optimus Bank is”People-centric and consumer-focused” and implored Nigerians to “explore the services and encourage Optimus Bank with the changes it will bring.”

The governor further assured Optimus Bank of the support of the Lagos state government and promised to continually improve the business environment where safety of lives and properties is a priority and make Lagos state conducive for business to thrive.

Buni approves N667m for payment of Pension

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the payment of N667 million to 475 pensioners across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The approval is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the approval followed a screening and verification of the pensioners by a committee earlier constituted by the state government.

The committee has verified a total of 475 beneficiaries and hereby attached lists of beneficiaries and summary according to local government areas for both living and deceased pensioners,” Mohammed said.

He assured that the state government would settle all outstanding pensions owed retired workers in the state. (NAN)

30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Gang violence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city’s Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.

“The assailants attacked our house with Molotov cocktails. I was able to escape but the other family members were not so lucky,” she said.

