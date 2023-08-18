Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal: No instant solution to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu, You’re One Of Nigeria’s Outstanding Leaders, Peter Obi Hails IBB At 82

Subsidy removal: No instant solution to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country is going through is like the pain of birth but after it will come merriment.

Speaking at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” the autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Thursday, he affirmed that the country is going through a difficult stage, but assured that the problems will be surmounted.

Tinubu pointed out that the federal government has started to provide palliatives such as the distribution of grains and provision of mass transit buses.

You’re One Of Nigeria’s Outstanding Leaders, Peter Obi Hails IBB At 82

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), describing him as one of the outstanding and experienced leaders providing leadership directions for the progress of Nigeria.

He said this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, congratulated ‘IBB on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“Gen. Babangida has made a visible and huge impact on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic development by opening up the economy and strengthening the private sector, which as I have always maintained, is the engine of economic growth in any nation.

FG Gives N5bn To Each State As Palliatives

The federal government has announced a N5billion palliative to each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT), to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State announced this during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday after the statutory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting considered varying issues, including the Federation’s financial status, general issues, especially but the deployment of palliatives aimed at cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Among governors who attended the meeting were Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Omo-Agege Eulogises Sobotie On His Birthday

WARRI – The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Elder Omeni Sobotie, has been described as a man ordained to midwife leadership change to usher the state away from the years of locust under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a goodwill message to mark his birthday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the APC in the last gubernatorial election state, said Elder Sobotie’s connection with the masses and his commitment to the enthronement of a responsible and responsive leadership the people can hold to account has put the fight on an inexorable path to seeing the light day.

According to a statement issued by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Omo-Agege, “Elder Sobotie is a leader that does not compromise the basic principles he has espoused in his political life – seeking the best for the people.”

