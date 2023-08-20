Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: N5 billion palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s aide, Bwala; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan named peace icons in Africa

Subsidy removal: N5 billion palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s aide, Bwala

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has described the President Bola Tinubu administration’s N5 billion palliative as renewed nonsense.

Bwala made the remark while noting that the organized labour demystified the N5billion palliative to State governments.

He noted that the calculation by the organized labour showed that each person would get N1,500 from the palliative.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “The organised labour has demystified the so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to States; first the FGN said it was a palliative and they are now saying it is a loan.

“Organized labour further did their arithmetical calculations and arrived at a shameful conclusion that the so-called 5billion naira comes down to N1,500 per person.

“How much is the cost of food items in the market? Renewed nonsense.”

Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan named peace icons in Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, have been named peace icons in Africa by an international peace-based organisation, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

Others on the list include Kenyan President, William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina; Chairman of United Bank of Africa Group, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Femi Otedola; President of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, among others.

We’re taking measures to address insecurity – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas says the House is taking measures to nip in the bud the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country.

Mr Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, Abbas gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli.

Krishi said the visit was over the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer on August 11.

He said the visit was also based on bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria on August 12.

Krishi said the Speaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House had taken measures aimed at forestalling a recurrence.

According to him, Abbas assured the Emir that the military would establish a formation around some flashpoints to curtail future attacks on communities in Zaria and its environs.

He also quoted Abbas as saying: “I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures.

“We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that.

“I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque.

“When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I will contribute my quota to the rebuilding of this important religious edifice.

Umahi will fix Nigeria’s bad roads as works minister, says PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Anslem Ijebor, has assured Nigerians that the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, will fix bad roads across the country as the Minister of Works, considering his antecedents as governor for eight years.

Ijebor, while speaking with journalists in Lafia on Friday, said the choice of Umahi by President Bola Tinubu was not only carefully made but also divinely initiated to redeem the nation’s infrastructural deficits aptly.

The PDP chieftain noted that the choice for Umahi’s selection as Minister for Works was based on merit as an erudite and well-grounded engineer, who had demonstrated proven competence and capacity in his field of endeavour.

He said, “His choice is a clear paradigm shift from the traditional norm of placing square pegs in round holes. David Nweze Umahi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Fellow of the Nigeria Association of Technologists in Engineering, will not only bridge the political, religious, and ethnic gap, but also entrench monumental development, commitment, and dedication by providing the country with a new road map in the area of infrastructural transformation, going forward.

“The sacrifices made by the new Minister of Works in Ebonyi State as governor have shown not just competence and capacity, but a clear departure from what some other Nigerians had done in the past. Umahi has the charisma to deliver on his mandate, build physical bridges, unite the country if given the necessary support to function.

