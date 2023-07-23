Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal: Labour Too Quiet, Nigerians Expect More – Prince Tonye; IGP Holds Thanksgiving Service In Lagos

Labour Too Quiet, Nigerians Expect More_ Ex-Rivers Gov Candidate

Former Rivers State governorship candidate, Prince Tonye Princewill has criticised the organised labour for being too silent on the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spiritual, otherwise called petrol.

He said Nigerians expect to hear more from labour given the pains and hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Prince will who contested for Governorship during the 2015 election under the platform of the Labour Party said this during an interactive session with newsmen at his residence in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He stated that though subsidy removal was not peculiar to Nigeria, but the apex government’s decision to do so without putting the necessary measures in place to cushion its effect on the citizens was unfortunate.

IGP Holds Thanksgiving Service In Lagos

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, held a heartfelt thanksgiving service at the Redemption Pavilion, Victoria Island, Lagos, today Sunday 23rd July, 2023, expressing gratitude to God for his faithfulness and marvelous deeds in his life, and in the nation

The service was a solemn occasion for the IGP to offer prayers of thanksgiving for his appointment and the successes recorded in safeguarding lives and property across the nation so far.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was personally present at the church service, took the opportunity to shower encomium on the IGP, praising his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

During the service, which was also attended by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, DIG Frank Mba, mni, AIG Zone 2, AIG Ali Mohammed, CP Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, CP Ogun, CP Abiodun Alamutu and many others, the parish Pastor, Pastor Bisi Olowoyo, commended the IGP for his heart of thanksgiving and prayed for his success as the new Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria.

Education Under Buhari’s Govt Was Catastrophic – ASUU President

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has described the education sector under former President Muhammadu Buhari as catastrophic.

Professor Osodeke, said that the administration of former President Buhari was the worst thing to happen to the country, lamenting that no government had ever given the education sector a paltry five percent as the administration did.

He further noted with dismay that some lecturers have not collected salaries for about 30 months, while some have not collected the consequential adjustment paid about two years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the ASUU boss advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the person he would appoint as the minister to oversee education must be someone who knows what education is all about.

Asked to rate the Buhari’s administration in terms of funding of the education, he said, “It was catastrophe, that was the worst that even happened to this country. There is no regime that had given five percent to education but he did and even that five percent was not monitored.

I Can’t Advise Nigerians On Current Hardship –Bisi

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande has said that he would not advise Nigerians on the current severe hardships being faced on all fronts as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy because he is not in government.

Recall that since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy in his Inauguration speech, the living conditions of Nigerians have started growing from bad to worst based among others on the progressive increment of prices of PMS from N185 per litre to N515 Per litre and now to N585 per litre and beyond.

Chief Bisi Akande spoke in Oro in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state on Saturday on the sideline of the reception organized by the Oro Community to honour the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture Alh Lai Mohammed for doing the community proud during his eight years in office.

Speaking with journalists in the private resident of the former minister on his advise to Nigerians based on the hardship they are currently facing, he said.

“I’m sorry,I’m not in the position to advise Nigerians because I’m not in government and I don’t want to make mistake. Only members of government who are reading files that know a lot of things about the country can do that.im in a position like you and I will see it the way you will see it.

Sen Achonu Remains Our Candidate–Labour Party

The leadership of the Labour Party has again dismissed claims by a faction of the party that its candidate for the Imo State Governorship Election, Senator Attan Achonu, has been disqualified from the contest.

The party also appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria to order for the arrest of factional leaders who have through their conduct over the past few months sort to bring the judiciary to ridicule through misleading misinterpretation of judicial pronouncements.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Sunday.

He explained that the party “deemed it germane to put out a clarification on the social media report where it is being circulated that our candidate in the Imo state governorship election, distinguished Senator Athan Achonu has been sacked by the Appeal Court.

“On investigation, we found out that the fake news originated from the usual source, the camp of the Lamidi Apapa led renegades which has since ceased from being members of the Labour Party.”

Ifoh further said, “For the purpose of clarification, you will recall that Apapa group had hoodwinked and arranged governorship primaries for two members of the Labour Party, namely: Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph and Sir Basil Maduka, after which Ukaegbu won the contest.

