Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal: Kill Corruption Not Nigerians Bakare Tells Tinubu, Oyetola As Minister-Designate

Subsidy removal: Kill corruption, not Nigerians, Bakare tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

LAGOS——SENIOR Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, declared that he was not against the removal of the fuel subsidy but the corruption in the system.

While he noted that fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact was taking a toll on Nigerians, Bakare urged President Bola Tinubu to kill corruption and not Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Google

The firy televangelist also tasked Tinubu to “mount a genuine fight against corruption, rise above vendetta, foster reconciliation, and give every Nigerian a reason to believe in a united country.

The cleric, who spoke on State of the Nation broadcast, theme ‘’Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’’, held at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, also faulted the proposed military intervention in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

Speaking on the harsh economy in the country, he said: “What is further clear concerning our domestic challenges is that by imposing hardship on Nigerians without going after those corrupt individuals, corporations and government officials, who have plundered Nigeria over the years in the name of subsidy, the president has picked the wrong fight.

Oyetola As Minister-Designate

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has described the screening and ratification of the ministerial nominees by the National Assembly (NASS) as a political milestone, sufficiently capable of furthering the nation’s political and economic eclipse into glorious sunshine.

He stated this as he remarked that His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, CON, former governor of Osun State and Minister-designate, had more than the requisite credentials, with distinction, accountability and responsiveness as his watchword and marked by dynamism, seamless vibrancy and progressive fundamental values with a track record of teamwork in the nation’s private and public sectors.

He averred that the tenure of the immediate past governor of Osun State remained a monumental legacy in contemporary times that brought development to the state and soared the relevance of Osun in national enterprise.

Prince Ogungbangbe marked out the growth of Osun under the watch of the now Minister-designate as steady and upward, and “everyone, till today is impressed by his giant strides in office such that his nomination, with his subsequent successful screening, is an eloquent testimony of his total and exemplary dedication to governance and administration of the state.” He added that the appointment of the former Osun governor as Minister-designate was well merited and well timed, and he lavished gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Oyetola deserved of the appointment. He felicitated him, and urged him to forge ahead with re-invigorated zeal and vigour, exhibiting his characteristic dignity, decency and candour in his new national assignment.

How we’re rehabilitating industrial accident victims — NSITF

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has given insight into how it is rehabilitating industrial accident victims.

This came as the Fund announced that it would soon begin the second phase of the automation of its operational processes, tagged E-NSITF, expressing excitement by the results it is getting from the first phase E-NSITF launched not long ago in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business and automation of operational processes.

Speaking on the programmes and achievements of the Fund at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, forum, Lagos,

NSITF’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs , Mrs. Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, informed that the Fund had completed the first phase of the E-NSITF project.

Olubadan Tasks Police On Land Grabbing Menace

Photo Credit: Leadership

Oyo State Police Command has been charged to work with the traditional institution in Ibadanland comprising the Olubadan Palace, the members of Olubadan Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales to eradicate the menace of land grabbing in the state.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, made the call at his Alarere residence while playing host the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebola Hamzat during his familiarization visit to the palace alongside some of the members of the top echelon of the Command.

Oba Balogun remarked that for the ongoing efforts of the traditional institution at waging war against the land grabbing menace to be successful, there must be synergy between both parties, that is the traditional institution and the police.

The monarch who spoke through his “Baba Kekere”, Senator Kola Balogun at the meeting which had in attendance some of the Mogajis led by their president-general, Chief Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori, said the commitment of his reign to the total eradication of the cankerworm could not be compromised, hence his request for all hands to be on deck.

“I am passionate about ensuring that the unwholesome tag of Ibadan being notorious for land grabbing be permanently removed. Let everybody desirous of owning land in Ibadan be free to do so without let or hindrance.

