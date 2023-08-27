Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal hardship will be over soon – Ex-Senate President, Lawan, Sam Nkire; Sam Nkire sues for unity in Abia APC

Subsidy removal hardship will be over soon – Ex-Senate President, Lawan.

According to Daily post, President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has asked Nigerians to stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government, saying they would not be permanent.

Lawan made the appeal, on Saturday, while flagging-off the distribution of 9,000 bags of grains as palliatives to his constituents from 60 wards in six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District.

According to a statement issued by the former Senate President’s Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the intervention scheme which was undertaken by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, SAIL Empowerment Foundation – held at Filin Katuzu in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, would also be extended to Muslim religious groups, Christian communities and persons with disabilities.

In his message to the beneficiaries, Lawan advised them and every Nigerian not to relent in their prayers to God and be positive and hopeful that the present situation comes to an end.

Sam Nkire sues for unity in Abia APC.

According to Daily Post, Former leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sam Nkire, has called for unity of purpose among party members in the state chapter of the party.

He made the call in a statement forwarded to DAILY POST on Saturday.

Mr Nkire, who also doubled as a board of trustees (BoT) member of the ruling APC in Nigeria, regretted that the lingering internal crisis in the state chapter had caused the party more damage than good, hence the important need for reunion by aggrieved members of the progressive party.

He appealed to all party leaders in Abia State to shun divisions and take action to unite the party to become one formidable entity capable of winning elections.

According to him, “There is no other time for a united front than now.”

Nkire also used the medium to applaud the inauguration of a former State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, as the new National Welfare Secretary of the governing party in Nigeria.

He noted that Nwankpa had not only paid his dues to the party from the onset but was also best fitted to fill the vacant position zoned to Abia by the leadership of the APC.

CDHR decries human rights violations in Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, The National Vice-President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Ade Ikuesan, has decried the rate of human right violations in Nigeria.

He charged comrades of the committee in Kwara State to embark on vigorous sensitisation of the citizens to enable them know when their rights are violated or trampled upon.

He said majority of citizens hardly know when their rights are violated and how to fight against such violations, hence the need for advocacy to create the right awareness on what action to take.

Speaking at the biennial state convention of the Kwara State chapter of the CDHR, on Saturday, at the Labour House of the Nigeria Labour Congress, in Ilorin, Ade urged Nigerians to stand up and fight for their rights.

Osun at 32: View developmental setbacks as tools to resolve problems — Adeleke to citizens.

According to Daily post, The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has stated that in a bid to find solutions to the common setbacks the state is encountering, citizens should view developmental setbacks as tools to resolution of societal problems.

Adeleke also maintained that the collective focus of the citizenry must be aimed at the implementation of key strategies for the state’s sustained economic growth.

The governor stated this as part of his address to the state on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Osun State on Sunday.

These strategies he outlined included: “Strengthening our transportation networks, energy systems, and digital connectivity will attract investment, facilitate trade, and improve the overall quality of life for our citizens.

“Continued emphasis on modernising our agricultural practices, supporting farmers with training and access to markets, will enhance food security and drive economic growth.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)