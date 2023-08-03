Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal: Abiodun assures labour of more palliatives, Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Subsidy removal: Abiodun assures labour of more palliatives.

According to Punch news, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured labour unions and residents that his administration will ameliorate economic hardships caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor stated this on Wednesday while responding to the demands of the labour unions who were on a peaceful protest to the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the state government had never taken the welfare and well-being of the people of the state for granted.

He said, “What we are waiting for are the resolutions of the meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions.

“As soon as a decision is reached, we can then take it up from there. We are not unaware of the momentary pains that come with fuel subsidy removal.”

Presenting a letter to the governor, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress, Hammed Ademola and Akeem Lasisi, respectively, highlighted some of their demands to include immediate implementation of the resolutions jointly signed by the labour congress, government and TUC, immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government on the recent hike in the price of fuel, school fees and Value Added Tax, as well as fixing the local refineries, among other things.

Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years.

According to Punch news, At 45, Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

The Juventus legend Twitter, announced an end to a 28-year career. He said, “That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”

Despite finishing his illustrious career back at Parma, where it all began, Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus.

The PUNCH reports that Buffon won his only European club trophy with Parma in the 1999 UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), but never won a Champions League medal having featured in three finals and lost three times at Juventus.

Before returning to Juventus for two more years, he won the Ligue 1 championship with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018–19 campaign.

Surinamese man arrested for drug trafficking jailed 13 years.

According to Punch news, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has secured the conviction of a 13 years jail term for a 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Albert.

The anti-narcotics agency also secured the conviction of 1,445 drug traffickers within six months.

The development was revealed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday.

Albert was arrested by the NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, with 117 parcels of cocaine concealed in an extra-large latex condoms factory, packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned before Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court 2, Port Harcourt, on June 1, 2023.

He was arraigned on two counts of importation and unlawful possession of 9.9kgs cocaine in charge number FHC/PH/181C/23.

The Surinamese pleaded guilty to the charge and after reviewing the facts of the case on Thursday, July 20, he was convicted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment on both counts without an option of fine.

FG asks Google to remove 18 loan apps.

According to Punch news, The Federal Government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has asked Google to remove 18 more digital loan apps from the Google Play store.

The commission stated that these apps are operating on the Google Play store without regulatory approval or in violation of the Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 (Guidelines).

It noted that only digital money lenders that have regulatory scrutiny and compliance evidenced by written approval from it are allowed on Playstore.

Listing the deleted apps on Wednesday, the FCCPC said, “Accordingly, the Commission has entered a further order requiring Google to immediately remove, withdraw, or drawdown the following apps:

“Getloan, Joy Cash-Loan Up to 1,000,000, Camelloan, Cashlawn, Nairaloan, Eaglecash, Moneytreefinance Made Easy, Luckyloan Personal Loan, Cashme, Easynaira, Swiftcas, Crediting, Swiftkash, Hen Credit loan, Nut loan, Cash door, Cashpal, and Nairaeasy gist loan.”

The commission further stated that compliance with its guidelines is mandatory for all digital money lenders, and failure to comply is a violation of the law.

Ejimakor not sacked as Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer — Family.

According to Punch news, The family of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has affirmed Barrister Aloy Ejimakor as Kanu’s lawyer.

This is coming against the backdrop of some media publications (not The PUNCH) that Ejimakor has been sacked as the lawyer of IPOB and Kanu.

According to Kanu’s senior brother, Prince Kingsley Kanunta Kanu in a press release on Tuesday, the family debunked a media publication that IPOB has sacked Ejimakor.

They maintained, “For the avoidance of any doubt, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor personally and physically met with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu just days ago on 24th July 2023. And on 27th July 2023, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with my younger sibling. The main event of both visitations was the standing Direct Order of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on termination of Sit-At-Home which he had issued through Barrister Aloy Ejimakor on 24th July”.

