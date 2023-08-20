Today’s Headlines: Subsidy, Palliatives: Tinubu On Right Track, Says World Bank Country Director; Obi Storm Kano For Dep Sen President Son’s Wedding

Subsidy, Palliatives: Tinubu On Right Track, Says World Bank Country Director

Photo credit: Daily Trust

The Country Director of World Bank, Dr. Shubham Chaudhuri, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s policies on subsidy removal and the subsequent palliative measures announced to cushion the effects.

Chaudhury said this while fielding questions from journalists during a symposium jointly organized by the Department of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, and the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER).

The symposium which had Chaudhury as its lead discussant was , titled, ‘Economic opportunity pathways to navigating post-reform challenges in Nigeria,’ was held at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

The World Bank Country Director noted that the whole measures taken by the presidency on his first day was the right thing to do, although “a lot more that needs to be done”.

While noting that there is a need to be more transparent on the mechanism of the palliative distribution, Shubham mentioned that the key role is the quick delivery of the relief packages.

Photo credit || Google

Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas storm Kano for Dep Sen President son’s wedding

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.

The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga tied the knot between Abdullahi and Bilkisu after a bride price of N500,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding ceremony had dignitaries which include governors, lawmakers, politicians and other well wishers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had described the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding ceremony as signs of a united Nigeria.

NDLEA denies appointing Naira Marley as ambassador

Photo credit: Daily Post

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has denied reports of appointing music star Afeez Adeshina Fashola, known as Naira Marley as its ambassador.

Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy at NDLEA, clarified this Saturday in a statement.

According to him, NDLEA’s recent engagement with Naira Marley was to encourage the music star to use his talent to discourage youths from substance abuse.

Contrary to speculations, NDLEA stressed that it never appointed Naira Marley as its ambassador.

“This clarification became necessary following continued misrepresentation of the purpose of the visit, especially on online platforms where some reports suggest that the British-Nigerian singer was appointed as an NDLEA Ambassador.

“This is a misleading and absolute falsehood as the pictures of the visit and the short video containing Naira Marley’s advocacy message to his followers were properly captioned and shared by the Agency without suggesting such an appointment.

“The decision by the Agency to encourage Naira Marley, with over seven million followers, half the population of those who abuse drugs in Nigeria, to use his platform to share anti-substance abuse messages against using same to promote and glamourise drug abuse with the dire consequence of misleading millions of Nigerian youths into their peril, is to create a balance between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts”.

DAILY POST recalls that on Thursday, 17 August, 2023, Naira Marley led his team members on a visit to the National Headquarters NDLEA in Abuja to express his preparedness to join the fight against drug abuse in the country.

Subsidy: Account for FG’s palliatives, S’East APC group tells Soludo

Photo credit: Punch papers

The South East All Progressives Congress Young Progressives Forum, Anambra State Chapter, has asked the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to account for the Federal Government’s subsidy palliatives assigned to the state.

In a statement co-signed by the National Convener of the group, Paschal Candle and others, on Saturday, the group decried that everything about the FG’s palliative was being shrouded in secrecy in Anambra.

The group said without the revelation by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, after the National Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, Ndi Anambra would not be aware of such gestures coming into the State.

They therefore demanded for the setting up of a Steering Committee to supervise the judicious distribution of the already released five trucks of rice to vulnerable people across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

The statement read, “We are all aware from the National Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum told Nigerians that the Federal Government had already released five trucks of rice to all states last week and that the N5 billion was approved by Mr President for disbursement to the states to enable each of the states to procure additional 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize and fertiliser to be distributed to the most vulnerable across their various states.

“Without this revelation, Ndi Anambra will not be aware of such gestures coming into the state. Everything is done in secrecy. People are not being carried along. We are wondering why the state government, after receiving the items, refused to announce to the people of Anambra State that it has taken possession of the FG’s palliatives and the cash. We believe that this is a deliberate act by APGA-led government in Anambra State to continue to paint APC in Anambra State in a bad light.

“We cannot fathom the reason why Governor Soludo is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been pretty difficult to distribute same or constitute a committee that will take charge of the distribution. Is Governor Soludo waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

avage (

)