Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Palliatives: Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With FG, France Rejects Niger Republic Coupists, Backs Detained Leader

Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With FG

Representatives of organised labour on Friday walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government’s team on palliatives.

The meeting was a continuation of their deliberations on palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in the country.

The labour team, which was led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, did not speak to journalists as they made their way from the venue of the meeting.

FG’s representatives and that of labour had earlier met on Wednesday with discussions coming out positive.

The government was expected to provide feedback on some of the demands made by labour upon the resumption of the meeting on Friday.

France Rejects Niger Republic Coupists, Backs Detained Leader

France does not recognise the leaders of the putsch who claim to have seized power in Niger and considers detained President Mohamed Bazoum the country’s sole leader, the French foreign ministry said Friday.

Bazoum, “democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger”, it said in a statement. “France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General (Abdourahamane) Tchiani.”

It added that France “reaffirmed in the strongest terms the clear demands of the international community calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically-elected civilian government in Niger.”

Court Rejects Bail Application Of Eze Ndigbo, Nwajagu In Lagos Over Terrorism Charges

The Lagos State High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, on Friday rejected the bail application of Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu.

The Lagos State government is prosecuting Chief Nwajagu on nine-count charge bordering on an attempt to commit acts of terrorism, financing terrorism, participating in terrorism, and meeting to support a proscribed entity, offence he denied.

When the matter came up on Friday, the vacation judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that the court was constrained to refuse the bail application based on the seriousness of the offence and the severity of its punishment.

Abacha’s former aide, Middle Belt elders back Ganduje as APC acting chair

Gen. Lawrence Onoja, a former Principal Staff Officer to the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, and some Middle Belt elders of the All Progressives Congress, on Friday, backed a former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The zonal party elders, however, gave a caveat that Ganduje should only be allowed to serve in an acting capacity pending the conduct of a national convention.

The development is coming barely three days after the APC chairmen in seven states of the North-West similarly endorsed the 73-year-old politician at a meeting in Kaduna.

