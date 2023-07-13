Today’s Headlines: Subsidy: I Know Nigerians Are Suffering – Tinubu, What Mbah Will Not Do- Ossai

Subsidy: I Know Nigerians Are Suffering – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he understands the hardship brought abut by the removal of fuel subsidy, assuring that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity.

Tinubu, who received 18 governors who served with him, Class of 1999, at the Presidential Villa, appealed for more patience from Nigerians.

What Mbah Will Not Do- Ossai

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu’s aide, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, said the governor would not discriminate against any person on account of race, religion, tribe and other considerations.

Ossai disclosed this during the Methodist Church of Nigeria 40th Bishops Council Meeting, held in Enugu on Wednesday with the theme “Contending For Faith”.

Nigeria Repays $500m Eurobond Debt

The Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) has redeemed a $500 million Eurobond on its due date on July 12, 2023.

The Eurobond was issued in July 2013 (as part of a dual-tranche USD1 billion Eurobond) for a tenor of ten (10) years at a coupon of 6.375% per annum.

“Nigeria had previously redeemed a USD500 million Eurobond in July 2018, another USD500 million Eurobond in January 2021, and a USD300 million Diaspora Bond in June 2022,” the DMO said.

Police Rescue Abandoned Baby From Sewage In Lagos

Police operatives of Gowon Estate Division, Lagos have rescued a day-old female baby from a sewage tank.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos Statement Police Command its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“A day-old female baby was found in a sewage tank at about 8:30am today. Officers of Gowon Estate Division, upon being alerted, promptly arrived at the scene. The baby was taken for immediate medical attention at a health center and is doing well” the statement read.

