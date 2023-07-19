Today’s Headlines: Subsidy: FG will review workers salary –Akpabio, Dogs kill three-year-old in Rivers

Subsidy: FG will review workers salary – Akpabio.

According to Daily Post, Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has said the Federal Government will review workers’ salary upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the State in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

He said “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed”, stressing that government will have capacity to pay salaries and wages, if reviewed upwards.

Dogs kill three-year-old in Rivers.

According to Daily Post, A three-year-old boy has been killed by a dog in the Umuogodo community, Igbo Etche in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A veterinary doctor, Desmond Ezekiel, who takes care of the dogs, told DAILY POST that the three-year-old was attacked after his parents left for work on Monday.

The eldest daughter, according to Ezekiel, had released the dogs from their cage for security while their parents were away, but the dog turned around to attack the boy and his sister.

He said he was notified by neighbours of the victims of the attack, he then put a call across to the parents of the children.

2023 WWC: Bonus impasse won’t distract Super Falcons – Waldrum.

According to Daily Post, Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has said his players will not be affected by the bonus saga with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

There were reports the Super Falcons will boycott their opening fixture against Canada at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup due to the backlog of salaries owed to them by the NFF.

Waldrum recently engaged in a war of words with the NFF over team selection and lack of support.

The American, however, said the team is firmly focused on the task ahead and will not allow anything to distract them from achieving their target at the World Cup.

“We will be there. All of that transpired before we came and I think the team, once we all arrived here, have just focused on Canada,” Waldrum told Reuters after training on Wednesday.

Fuel hike: Let’s pray against further price increment – IPMAN to Nigerians.

According to Daily Post, Amid the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, to N617 per litre, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has asked Nigerians for prayers against a further increment.

The National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Yakubu Suleiman, disclosed this on Wednesday on an Arise Television Interview.

DAILY POST recalls that the pump price of fuel was adjusted to N617 per litre in Abuja.

Nigerians, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and Nigeria Union of Journalists have expressed anger and frustrations over the fuel price increase.

Meanwhile, Suleiman noted that if the price of crude oil in the international market continues to rise, the local price will continue to increase.

According to him, the landing cost of petrol in Nigeria stood at N565 per litre.

He stated that oil marketers arrived at N617 per litre after adding other costs.

“As of today, the landing cost of petrol into Nigeria is N565 per litre.

“Let’s pray that prices do not go up the way it is today. If crude prices go up, the local prices will go up. We are praying that the rising crude oil price will not continue”, he said.

Photo Credit: Google.

