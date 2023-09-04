Today’s Headlines: Strike; NLC shuns meeting with FG, Reps adjourn probe on job racketeering

NLC shuns meeting with FG.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has shunned the reconciliatory meeting called by the Federal Government.

The last-minute reconciliatory meeting was convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

However, the Festus Osifo-led Trade Union Congress (TUC) was said to have shown up for the meeting.

Reps adjourn probe on job racketeering.

The Ad-hoc Committee investigating job racketeering among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Monday adjourned sitting to Thursday, 7th September, 2023.

Speaking upon resumption of the hearing, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC-Plateau) explained that the hearing was postponed to enable all the MDAs invited to make their presentations.

N85Bn contract: Wike queries agreement of Wasa housing project.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday, September 4, queried the agreement entered into by officials of the government in the N85 billion affordable housing project in the Wasa area of Abuja.

During a project tour to Wasa, Wike queried the agreement that the FCDA provide infrastructure while the developers build affordable housing and sell to the masses without any benefit to the government.

Wike said it would have been reasonable for the government to get 10 percent of proceeds after providing funding while the developers get 90 percent.

Blue Economy: I’m in hurry to make impact – Oyetola.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Monday, declared that he was in a hurry to make impact in the ministry.

Oyetola who noted that he had no business in the ministry if he cannot make an impact, solicited the support of the management and staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and other critical stakeholders within the sector to realise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the sector.

He said this during his meeting with the management and staff of the NPA, shortly after his inspection of facilities at the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos.

